Happy Republic Day 2019: Top 5 Tricolour Recipes That You Must Try At Home!

Highlights India is celebrating its 70th Republic Day on January 26th, 2019 Tricolour foods are all the rage on Republic Day Tricolour lasagna, tricolour pasta and more recipes to try at home

India will be celebrating its 70th Republic Day this Saturday, January 26th, 2019. The day marks the event of India becoming a democratic republic and honours the day when the Indian Constitution replaced the Government of India Act, as the governing document of the country. The day is marked by a parade that is held in the capital city of India- New Delhi. The parade is a grand event that is attended by world leaders and broadcast on national television across the country. The parade is a show where the military strength is on display. Republic Day is a national holiday and hence, is a day when friends and family gather together to watch the parade at home and celebrate by hoisting tricolour flags in schools and offices. People also wear tricolour badges for some events.

Tricolour foods are all the rage on Republic Day. Dishes with the three national flag colours- saffron, white and green are prepared at homes and served in restaurants and hotels. The three colours of the national flag represent strength and courage, peace and purity, and growth and prosperity respectively. The tricolour combination can be achieved in dishes by either adding food colouring or by adding natural ingredients of the three colours while preparing the dish. The colours can be easily achieved at home as well and if you wish to mix the patriotic fervour in your food, this Republic Day, we have the best tricolour recipes for you.

Republic Day 2019: Best Tricolour Recipes To Try

1. Tricolour Pasta

Everybody loves a good pasta dish. Try this penne pasta recipe with broccoli, carrots and white penne making the three colours of the Indian national flag. The recipe is sure to fill you up and is going to be aesthetically pleasing as well.

2. Tricolour Salad

Health freaks will love this salad recipe that is both filling and nutritious. Made from green papaya, carrots, cucumbers and mint leaves and served with spicy vinegar and honey dressing, the tricolour salad is easy-to-make and is sure to delight you on Republic Day.

3. Tiranga Lasagna

Another delicious Italian import is the lasagna that can be easily dressed in the colours of patriotism, using tomato for orange colour, spinach leaves for green colour and parmesan or mozzarella cheese for the white colour.

4. Tricolour Chicken Dumplings

Dumplings are loved by almost everyone- they're crowd pleasers. This recipe uses carrot and spinach paste mixed in refined flour dough to achieve the tricolour look. The filling is made from spiced and minced chicken.

5. Tricolour Fruit Jelly

This Thai fruit jelly in the three colours of the Indian flag, makes for a stunning dessert, perfect for Republic Day. Made from kiwi puree, coconut milk and orange juice and flavoured with kaffir lime, this jelly is going to be an instant favourite of the kids.

Try these tricolour recipes to delight your guests this Republic Day.

Happy Republic Day 2019!