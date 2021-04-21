Happy Ram Navami 2021: PM Modi Wishes People On Ram Navami Today

Happy Ram Navami: PM Modi wished all on Ram Navami today (file photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the people of India on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami today. May Lord Ram's blessings always be with the people of the country, PM Modi wrote on Twitter. India is celebrating Ram Navami - the birthday of Lord Ram - today. Ram Navami marks the end of the nine-day Chaitra Navaratri or Vasant Navratri. This is the second straight year that Ram Navamiis being marked amid the Covid pandemic. In his address to the nation on Tuesday, amid the nationwide Civid crisis, PM Modi said, "You must step out only if necessary. I assure you, the nation won't spare any effort to resolve today's crisis."

रामनवमी की मंगलकामनाएं। देशवासियों पर भगवान श्रीराम की असीम अनुकंपा सदा बनी रहे। जय श्रीराम! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 21, 2021

PM Modi referred to the Ram Navami and Ramzan festivals to underscore his message. "Maryada Purushottam Ram's message is for us to be disciplined. It is also the 7th day of Ramzan. The festival teaches us patience and discipline. Patience and discipline are both needed to fight Covid," PM Modi said.