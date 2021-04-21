Happy Ram Navami 2021: Significance, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi And Mantra

Today is Ram Navami. On this day, Lord Ram, an avatar of Lord Vishnu descended on earth to kill the demon king Ravana. The auspicious day of Ram Navami is observed with great reverence in most households in the country. Ram Navami falls on the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri in the Shukla Paksha or the New Moon phase in April. Lord Ram or Lord Rama - revered for his prosperous and righteous reign during the Treta Yuga - is also known as Maryada Purusottama. Many devotees do yagya or homa on Rama Navami to conclude the nine-day Chaitra Navratri. Since Ram Navami is the biggest day during Chaitra Navaratri, the festival is also known as Rama Navratri.
Ram Navami Shubh Muhurat
The Madhyahna Muhurat for Ram Navami starts at 10:19 AM and ends at 12:52 PM. The Ram Navami Tithi began at 12:43 AM and will end on 12:35 AM on April 22.
Ram Navami puja mantra
Ram Navami Moola Mantra
Om Shri Ramaya Namah
Ram Navami Taraka Mantra
Shri Rama Jaya Rama Jaya Jaya Rama
Ram Navami Gayatri Mantra
Om Dasharathaye Vidmahe Sitavallabhaya Dhimahi,
Tanno Rama Prachodayat
Ram Navami Meditation Mantra
Om Apadamapahartaram Dataram Sarvasampadam
Lokabhiramam Shriramam Bhuyo-Bhuyo Namamyaham
Ram Navami puja sagagri or items you need
- A photo of Shri Rama
- Red or yellow cloth for covering the place where you place the photo
- Haldi, Chandan, Kumkum and Akshat
- Fresh lowers and tulsi leaves
- Ganga jal or clean water with tulsi leaves
- Coconut, fruits and sweets
- Betel nut
- Lamp or candles
- Ghee and cotton wicks for aarti
- Incense sticks
- Camphor
- Curd, honey, milk, ghee
- A clean plate or tray for aarti
Ram Navami puja vidhi
- Clean a nice place or the mandir at home and decorate with flowers
- Lord Rama is the main deity worshipped during Rama Navami, so place a photo or an idol of Lord Ram
- Along with Lord Rama, Mata Kaushalya, King Dasharatha, Sita and the three younger brothers of Lord Rama - Bharata, Lakshmana and Shatrughna are also worshipped.
- Hanuman Ji, the biggest devotees of Lord Ram must be worshipped on is auspicious day
- Involve all members of the family in the Ram Navami puja. Traditionally young girls in the family put teeka on the forehead of all in the family
- Ganga jal, roli and aipun are sprinkled on the gods, and then rice grains are showered on the deities or photos of Ram, Lakshman, Sita and Hanuman Ji.
- After prayers, aarti is performed and bhajans are sung. Finally, prasad is distributed among all family members.
Significance of Ram Navami
Ram Navami is celebrated to mark the descent of Vishnu avatar of Lord Ram on earth. He was born in Ayodhya to Queen Kausalya and King Dasharatha, in the Treta Yuga. Mention of Lord Ram is not only found in the ancient Hindu texts, but also in Jain and Buddhist scriptures. Lord Rama is the central figure in the Hindu epic - Ramayana - a text that not only has great significance in India but throughout Southeast Asia.