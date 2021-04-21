Happy Ram Navami 2021: Significance, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi And Mantra

Ram Navami 2021: Know the significance and puja vidhi of Ram Navami

Today is Ram Navami. On this day, Lord Ram, an avatar of Lord Vishnu descended on earth to kill the demon king Ravana. The auspicious day of Ram Navami is observed with great reverence in most households in the country. Ram Navami falls on the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri in the Shukla Paksha or the New Moon phase in April. Lord Ram or Lord Rama - revered for his prosperous and righteous reign during the Treta Yuga - is also known as Maryada Purusottama. Many devotees do yagya or homa on Rama Navami to conclude the nine-day Chaitra Navratri. Since Ram Navami is the biggest day during Chaitra Navaratri, the festival is also known as Rama Navratri.

Ram Navami Shubh Muhurat

The Madhyahna Muhurat for Ram Navami starts at 10:19 AM and ends at 12:52 PM. The Ram Navami Tithi began at 12:43 AM and will end on 12:35 AM on April 22.

Ram Navami puja mantra

Ram Navami Moola Mantra

Om Shri Ramaya Namah

Ram Navami Taraka Mantra

Shri Rama Jaya Rama Jaya Jaya Rama

Ram Navami Gayatri Mantra

Om Dasharathaye Vidmahe Sitavallabhaya Dhimahi,

Tanno Rama Prachodayat

Ram Navami Meditation Mantra

Om Apadamapahartaram Dataram Sarvasampadam

Lokabhiramam Shriramam Bhuyo-Bhuyo Namamyaham

Ram Navami puja sagagri or items you need

A photo of Shri Rama

Red or yellow cloth for covering the place where you place the photo

Haldi, Chandan, Kumkum and Akshat

Fresh lowers and tulsi leaves

Ganga jal or clean water with tulsi leaves

Coconut, fruits and sweets

Betel nut

Lamp or candles

Ghee and cotton wicks for aarti

Incense sticks

Camphor

Curd, honey, milk, ghee

A clean plate or tray for aarti

Ram Navami puja vidhi

Clean a nice place or the mandir at home and decorate with flowers

Lord Rama is the main deity worshipped during Rama Navami, so place a photo or an idol of Lord Ram

Along with Lord Rama, Mata Kaushalya, King Dasharatha, Sita and the three younger brothers of Lord Rama - Bharata, Lakshmana and Shatrughna are also worshipped.

Hanuman Ji, the biggest devotees of Lord Ram must be worshipped on is auspicious day

Involve all members of the family in the Ram Navami puja. Traditionally young girls in the family put teeka on the forehead of all in the family

Ganga jal, roli and aipun are sprinkled on the gods, and then rice grains are showered on the deities or photos of Ram, Lakshman, Sita and Hanuman Ji.

After prayers, aarti is performed and bhajans are sung. Finally, prasad is distributed among all family members.

Significance of Ram Navami

Ram Navami is celebrated to mark the descent of Vishnu avatar of Lord Ram on earth. He was born in Ayodhya to Queen Kausalya and King Dasharatha, in the Treta Yuga. Mention of Lord Ram is not only found in the ancient Hindu texts, but also in Jain and Buddhist scriptures. Lord Rama is the central figure in the Hindu epic - Ramayana - a text that not only has great significance in India but throughout Southeast Asia.