BJP Claims Kolkata Ram Navami Rally Attacked. Had No Permission, Say Cops

BJP MP Sukanta Majumdar on Sunday claimed that a Ram Navami rally was attacked in Kolkata's Park Circus Seven Point area, with the police clarifying that no permission was taken for any procession. In a post on X, Mr Majumdar, who represents West Bengal's Balurghat in Lok Sabha, alleged that "stones were rained down on vehicles just for carrying saffron flags".

"Windshields shattered. Chaos unleashed. This wasn't random - it was targeted violence. And where was the police? Right there. Watching. Silent. Spineless. The very force handpicked by (West Bengal Chief Minister) Mamata Banerjee - completely paralyzed by her politics of appeasement. Not one step taken to protect innocent Hindus," he said and tagged videos of damaged vehicles.

"This cowardly inaction proves ONE thing: the roar of united Bengali Hindus during Ram Navami has shaken the system. Mamata's pampered "Shanti Vahini" isn't peaceful - they're panicked. Rattled. Terrified," he added.

Mr Majumdar, also a Union Minister and the Bengal BJP president, said this was "just the beginning".

"We promise from Kolkata - next year, an even larger, louder, and mightier Ram Navami procession will storm through Park Circus. And the same cops who stood mute today? They'll shower flowers on us. Mark these words," the BJP leader wrote and tagged Kolkata Police.

The police said they "intervened promptly to restore order" when they received information about damage to a vehicle.

"With reference to an alleged incident at Park Circus, it is clarified that no permission was taken for any procession, nor did any such movement occur in the area. Upon receiving information about damage to a vehicle, police intervened promptly to restore order. A case is being registered to investigate the matter. Public is advised not to heed any rumours," Kolkata Police posted on X.

BJP's Tarunjyoti Tewari countered the police and asked if permission was required for "anything" in Park Circus.

"Was there any permission for the gathering that took place in protest against the Waqf amendment?," he said, referring to the members of the minority community staging a protest at Park Circus Crossing on Friday, demanding immediate withdrawal of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which was passed by Parliament last week.

Over 2,000 Ram Navami rallies were held across West Bengal, with the participation of many senior BJP and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders. The religious occasion turned into a political battleground in the state, where assembly elections are due next year.

About 6,000 police personnel were reportedly deployed, with drone surveillance, CCTV monitoring, and quick response teams at key locations.

Governor CV Ananda Bose thanked the public for ensuring a peaceful celebration, saying the joint efforts of the state government, political parties and the Raj Bhavan had paid off.

(With agency inputs)