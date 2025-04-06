Men Carrying Saffron Flags Climb UP Dargah, Raise Slogans: Cops

Members of right-wing groups in Prayagraj created a ruckus on the occasion Ram Navami today by climbing on the dargah of Salar Masood Ghazi Miyan in the Sikandra area. A video of the incident is being widely circulated online.

Reports say some people carrying saffron flags suddenly climbed on the roof of Ghazi Miyan's dargah -- located in Ganganagar zone of Prayagraj -- in the afternoon.

They raised slogans and waved the flags near the dome of the dargah.

In the video, three men carrying saffron flags are seen reaching the dome, while dozens gathered below raise slogans.

The group had reached the dargah on bikes. They made off before the police arrived at the spot.

Manendra Pratap Singh, who leads the right-wing group, has described himself as a student leader of Allahabad University, former state president of Karni Sena and a leader of BJP in his Facebook profile.

Singh uploaded the video in a Facebook post. The caption said that Salar Masood Ghazi was an invader and his dargah should not be there in the pilgrim city of Prayagraj. He demanded that the dargah be demolished immediately.

The police are investigating the matter.

Deputy Commissioner of Police DCP (Ganga Nagar) Kuldeep Singh Gunawat said some miscreants waved saffron flags and raised slogans at the dargah, reported news agency Press Trust of India.

Departmental action is being taken against the policemen who were responsible for maintaining order at the spot, he said.

The DCP said there are five shrines at the Ghazi Miyan Ki Dargah. Both Hindu and Muslim devotees come to offer 'chadar' at the dargah, he said.

Legal action will be taken after investigating this matter, the officer added.

