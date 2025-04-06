Waqf Bill Discussion Breaks Record For Longest Debate In Rajya Sabha

The extensive and rigorous debate on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in the Rajya Sabha last week came as not just another defining moment of the Parliamentary journey, but it also set a new benchmark by scripting new record of having longest discussion in the history of the Upper House.

The debate on the Waqf Bill 2025 in Rajya Sabha saw unprecedented debate and fiery exchanges too, and proceeded at a stretch for more than 17 hours, surpassing the last longest debate in 1981.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju took to social media on Sunday to share glimpses of the 'facilitators' of the longest ever discussion in Rajya Sabha.

Taking to X, Mr Rijiju shared pictures and wrote: "With MoS Arjun Ram Meghwal, Murugan, Secretary, Adl. Secretary & JS in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs. Discussion on Waqf Amendment Bill for 17 hours, 2 minutes in Rajya Sabha broke the earlier record time discussion on ESMA (16 hours 55 Minutes) created in 1981!"

With MoS @arjunrammeghwal Ji, @Murugan_MoS Ji, Secretary, Adl. Secretary & JS in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.

Discussion on Waqf Amendment Bill for 17 hours, 2 minutes in Rajya Sabha broke the earlier record time discussion on ESMA (16 Hrs 55 Minutes) created in 1981! pic.twitter.com/v9UYQ5z6bB — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) April 6, 2025

April 3, the penultimate day of Budget Session, saw Rajya Sabha witnessing its longest-ever sitting in the history of the House, lasting from 11:00 a.m. on Thursday to 4:02 a.m. the following day.

After the passage of the Waqf Bill from both houses of Parliament, Mr Rijiju spoke to newsmen on Friday and called it a new record in Parliamentary proceedings and a testament to dramatic discussion without disruption.

A day ago, Lok Sabha cleared the Bill after a 12-hour-long marathon debate.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar also hailed the passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, as a "historic legislation" and called it a powerful reminder of what can be achieved through dialogue and shared purpose.

Mr Dhankhar congratulated the Upper House members for joining the "unprecedented" sitting and said, "The Rajya Sabha etched its name in the annals of legislative history."

"The sitting began at 11 a.m. on April 3 and continued till 4.02 a.m. the next that is, this day. The longest in its history," he said, complementing members for their 17-hour initiative to debate the legislation.

"This would send a very great message to people at large and enhance belief in this great institution. The Rajya Sabha has, once again, set the democratic standards worth emulation by others," he said.

Overall, the Rajya Sabha functioned for a total of 159 hours in the Budget Session, with productivity standing at 119 per cent.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)