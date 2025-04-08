Canadian PM Visits BAPS Swaminarayan Temple In Toronto To Mark Ram Navami

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney visited BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Canada's Toronto and joined the Hindu community in marking the festival of Ram Navami.

The Ram Navami concludes the nine days of Navratri that honour Goddess Durga and her nine divine forms. The final day of Navratri marks the birth of Lord Ram, one of the most revered deities of Hindus.

Joined Hindu community members at the @BAPS_Toronto Mandir yesterday for the first day of Ram Navami celebrations. Thank you for sharing your traditions and culture with me. Happy Ram Navami! pic.twitter.com/dh5jFBuJIC — Mark Carney (@MarkJCarney) April 6, 2025

Carney's visit to the temple comes ahead of the federal elections scheduled for April 28.

Cabinet Minister Anita Anand welcomes the visit in a post on X.

So pleased to welcome @MarkJCarney on his first visit to @baps_toronto to celebrate the birth of Lord Rama. A very Happy Ram Navami! 🕉️🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/UfgwwVcMCH — Anita Anand (@AnitaAnandOE) April 6, 2025

"The past few years have posed significant challenges for the Hindu community, which numbers over a million. Known for abiding by rules and laws, Hindus seamlessly assimilate into the cultures they move to. Despite being among the highest earners and leading successful lives, they maintain a low profile and often refrain from engaging in political decisions. This sometimes leads to under-representation, leaving the community vulnerable," the Hindu Canadian Foundation said on X.

"The recent surge in anti-Hindu sentiment, fuelled by rising separatist groups, has deeply affected every Hindu Canadian. Addressing these pressing issues will be a critical focus for the upcoming government," the organisation said in another post.

BAPS Toronto, a prominent Hindu temple run by BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, was in 2022 defaced by "Canadian Khalistani extremists" here with anti-India graffiti in an apparent hate crime.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)