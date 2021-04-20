Ram Navami 2021: Top Wishes, Quotes, Messages, SMS For Your Loved Ones

2021 Ram Navami: Check out the wishes and messages to share on Ram Navami

Ram Navami 2021 Wishes, Quotes, Images, Messages: Ram Navami, the birthday of Lord Ram, is one of the biggest Hindu festivals celebrated with great fervour throughout the country. But this year, amid the Covid pandemic, Ram Navami festivities are muted. This is the second Ram Navami amid the lockdown. It's best to follow the Covid guidelines and celebrate the day at home. Ram Navami marks the end of the nine-day Vasant Navratri or Chaitra Navratri. Many people observe dawn to dusk fast on the day and also do homa and yagya. Ram Navami is on Wednesday, April 21. The Madhyahna Muhurat for Ram Navami is 10:19 AM to 12:52 PM. The Ram Navami Tithi begins at 12:43 AM on April 21 and ends on 12:35 AM on April 22. We have put together wishes, messages, quotes, greetings and Facebook status to greet your loved ones on Ram Navami.

Ram Navami Wishes, Quotes, Images, Messages, WhatsApp Status, SMS To Greet Your Loved Ones

May this Ram Navami bring lots of positivity, peace and prosperity to your life. Happy Ram Navami!

Happy Ram Navami! I pray for your good health and happiness.

May Lord Ram always bless and protect you. Happy Ram Navami!

Wish you a Happy Ram Navami! May you achieve your goals this year.

On this auspicious occasion of Rama Navami, I wish that the blessings of Lord Rama bring prosperity to your life. Happy Rama Navami!

This Rama Navami, may Shri Rama shower you with his choicest blessings. Happy Rama Navami!

Here's wishing you and your family a Happy Ram Navami!

Aapko aur aapke parivar ko Ram Navami ki hardik shubhkaamnaayein

May the divine grace of Lord Rama always be with you. Wish you a very happy Rama Navami!

On the holy occasion of Rama Navami, I wish that Shri Ram fills your home with happiness, peace and prosperity. Happy Ram Navami!

May the light of the diyas fill your life with brightness and contentment. Happy Ram Navami from our family to yours!

Happy Rama Navami 2021: May Lord Rama bless all!

Happy Rama Navami 2021: Celebrate Rama Navami; send Rama Navami wishes to friends

Happy Rama Navami 2021: Celebrate Rama Navami at home amid the pandemic.

HAPPY RAM NAVAMI 2021!