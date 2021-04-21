Ram Navami 2021: Devotees Pray At Ashtabhuja Mata Mandir In Varanasi

On Ram Navami today, devotees at a temple in Varanasi

Today is Ram Navami. There are Covid-19 linked restrictions in the temple town but a few devotees were seen at the Ashtabhuja Mata Mandir in Varanasi on Wednesday to offer prayers on Ram Navami. Though many temples are closed in the city due to the Covid crisis, there are still a few temples that are open for devotees on the last day of Chaitra Navratri.

"Earlier huge number of people used to come at the temple to offer prayers. But this year due to the coronavirus very few people have come," a priest at the Ashtabhuja Mata Mandir has been quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

Varanasi: People offer prayers at Ram temples in the city, today on #RamNavami. pic.twitter.com/WXs22cd1JJ — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 21, 2021

Many people are doing Ram Navami puja at home due to the Covid situation. "People are coming for puja but due to the pandemic many are offering prayers at homes. I pray to the Goddess to fulfill the wishes of the people who are performing puja at home," a devotee said.

The nine-day, Chaitra Navratri, which started on April 13, ends with Ram Navami today. An extremely auspicious day for Hindus across the world, Ram Navami celebrates the birthday of Lord Ram.

Ram Navami and Navratri holds special place in the lives of the people. It marks the victory of good over evil. Navratri comes four time a year but Chaitra Navratri and the Sharadiya Navaratri are most significant.