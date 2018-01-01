Happy New Year 2018: Indian New Years You Must Know About Being a diverse nation, new year in India is celebrated in various regions at various times of the year depending on solar or lunar calendars. As we welcome new year 2018, let's take a look at the Indian new years.

8 Shares EMAIL PRINT New Year 2018: As per solar calendar, new year is celebrated during spring harvest time. (Photo: PTI). New Delhi: is celebrated all across the world on January 1. This, however, is in accordance with the Gregorian calendar. It's the harvesting season which is mostly synonymous with the new year celebrations in India. Being a diverse nation, new year in



As per the solar calendar, the



As per the lunar calendar, new year is celebrated in various parts of India during March/April. Ugadi is the New Year's Day for the Hindus of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana. Gudi Padwa is celebrated in Maharashtra, Goa and Konkan belt as new year. Cheiraoba in Manipur, Navreh in Kashmir and Cheti Chand is celebrated by Sindhi Hindus as new year. In Gujarat, Bestu Varas is celebrated around October/November time as new year.



To mark the festivities, people enjoy the day with family, friends and the community. They wear traditional attire, make regional festive meals, visit holy shrines, organize get-togethers or street processions, dance programmes, decorate their homes and welcome the new year together, following the local customs. In a unique and diverse nation like India, festivals joys are shared with everyone and is one of the strong factors that binds people together.



New Year is celebrated all across the world on January 1. This, however, is in accordance with the Gregorian calendar. It's the harvesting season which is mostly synonymous with the new year celebrations in India. Being a diverse nation, new year in India is celebrated in various regions at various times of the year depending on solar or lunar calendars. As we welcome new year 2018, let's take a look at the Indian new years.As per the solar calendar, the new year is celebrated during the spring harvest time on April 13/14/15 as Vaisakhi or Baisakhi in north and central India, Rongali Bihu in Assam, Tamil Putthandu in Tamil Nadu, Vishu in Kerala, Bishuva Sankranti in Odisha and Poila Boishakh in Bengal.As per the lunar calendar, new year is celebrated in various parts of India during March/April. Ugadi is the New Year's Day for the Hindus of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana. Gudi Padwa is celebrated in Maharashtra, Goa and Konkan belt as new year. Cheiraoba in Manipur, Navreh in Kashmir and Cheti Chand is celebrated by Sindhi Hindus as new year. In Gujarat, Bestu Varas is celebrated around October/November time as new year.To mark the festivities, people enjoy the day with family, friends and the community. They wear traditional attire, make regional festive meals, visit holy shrines, organize get-togethers or street processions, dance programmes, decorate their homes and welcome the new year together, following the local customs. In a unique and diverse nation like India, festivals joys are shared with everyone and is one of the strong factors that binds people together.