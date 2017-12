Happy New Year 2018: How To Greet 'Happy New Year' In Different Indian Languages

How To Greet 'Happy New Year' In Different Indian Languages:

India is a diverse nation with 22 officially recognised languages. Why should you restrict yourself with simple 'Happy New Year' greeting? This New Year 2018, surprise your friends with greetings in their native language. With customized wishes, you can personalize the new year messages and bring a smile on their faces. You can use this simple guide to greet your friends, colleagues and neighbours 'Happy New Year' in their language and make the new year wish really special for them.



Assamese: Notun Bosoror (S)hubeksha Jonalu

Bengali Shubho Nabobarsho

Gujarati: Saal Mubaarak

Hindi: Naya Saal Mubaarak Ho

Kannada: Hosa Varshadha Shubhasheyagalu

Kashmiri: Nav Roz Mubarak

Konkani: Bhagi Novem Voras / Sontosbhorith Nove Voras

Malayalam: Putiya Varsha Aashamsagal

Marathi: Naveen Varshachya Shubhechha

Happy New Year 2018: Greetings in Bengali! (Photo Credit: Istock)

Manipuri: Cheiraoba Yaifare

Nepali: Naya Barsha Ko Subhakamana

Odia: Naba Barsha Ra Hardika Shubhechha

Punjabi: Nave Saal Diyan Lakh Lakh Vadhaiyan

Sanskrit: Nav Varsh Abhinandanam

Sindhi: Nain Saal Joon Wadhayoon

Tamil: Puthaandu Valttukkal

Telugu: Nutana Sanvatsara Subhakanksalu

Urdu: Saal-e Naw Mubarak/ Naya Saal Mubarak



While Hindi is the most widely spoken language India today and serves as a bridging language in much of North and Central India; Bengali, Telugu, Marathi, Tamil, Urdu, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Odia and Punjabi are also spoken prominently in the country. Apart from the 18 languages listed above, Dogri, Maithili, Santali and Bodo languages were added to the 8th Schedule of the Indian Constitution. How to greet 'Happy New Year' in these local languages? Tell us in the comments section below.