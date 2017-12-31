Happy New Year 2018: New Year Messages For WhatsApp Here are some hearty new year WhatsApp wishes that you can send to kickstart a new conversation in the new year

Happy New Year 2018 in advance, everyone. It's time to hit refresh as the new year opens its arms with another 365 days for us to embrace. As New Year 2018 unfolds tomorrow, our WhatsApp will be flooded with new year messages and greetings from friends, family, neighbours, colleagues and friends. It's an opportunity for you to connect with old friends, colleagues, bosses and send some heartfelt wishes and find a new thread to talk about - discuss how their year was and what they have in store for the new year. Here's help with some hearty 'Happy New Year' wishes for WhatsApp groups that can help you kickstart a new conversation in the new year 1. A new year offers you 365 blank pages, write the most beautiful chapter of your life. Happy new year.2. Be the better version of yourself this new year. Fall, learn, carry on, repeat. Happy new year.3. Let's make a promise to each other to meet more often. Looking forward to spend more time with you in the new year.6. I pray for your and your family's happiness and well-being. May you all have an amazing year ahead.7. Hoping to engage less in the virtual world and more in the real world this year. Here's to new beginnings... Happy New Year!8. I wish you overcome every challenge this new year and climb the ladder of success. Have a successful new year ahead.10. Embrace the crests and troughs of your life with a smile. May the supreme force with you. Happy New Year.