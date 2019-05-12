Happy Mother's Day: Dedicate These Beautiful Songs To Your Mom And Make Her Day

Mother's Day is a special celebration between mothers and children. While you plan surprises, hand-made cards and outing with your mothers; add in some music for the sentimental touch. Play and sing along these beautiful Hindi songs at your home or when you drive her around and get into the Mother's Day mode. These Mother's Day songs may be old, but are surely gold. We have also compiled Mother's Day gift ideas, Mother's Day poems and Mother's Day quotes and photos to dedicate them to your mothers. Also, here's the story of how Mother's Day came into existence.
Mother's Day Songs To Dedicate To Your Mothers
1. Tu Kitni Acchi Hai
Sung by Lata Mangeshkar, "Tu Kitni Acchi Hai" is the first song that comes to mind for Mother's Day. From the movie, "Raja aur Runk" released in 1968, it is a classic song which has simple yet substantial lyrics which go like this:
Tu Kitni Achhi Hai, Tu Kitni Bholi Hai Pyaari Pyaari Hai,
O Maa O Maa O Maa, O Maa
Ke Yeh Jo Duniya Hai, Yeh Ban Hai Kaanton Ka
Tu Phulwaari Hai, O Maa O Maa O Maa, O Maa...
2. Tujhe Sab Hai Pata... Meri Maa..
"Main Kabhi Batlaata Nahin, Par Andhere Se Darta Hoon Main Maa," is a soulful song with heart-touching lyrics from the movie "Taare Zameen Par." Here are the lyrics of the song:
Main Kabhi Batlaata Nahin, Par Andhere Se Darta Hoon Main Maa
Yuun To Main Dikhlaata Nahi, Teri Parwaah Karta Hoon Main Maa
Tujhe Sab Hai Pata, Hai Na Maa
Tujhe Sab Hai Pata... Meri Maa..
3. Kyun Nahin Maa Saari Duniya
From 2016 movie "Neerja", a timeless song brings out the selfless essence of a mother. Here are the lyrics:
Aankhein Dikhaye Mujhe
Jab Zindagi
Yaad Mujhe Aati Hai
Tere Gusse Ki..
Ungli Pakad Ke Phir Se Sikha De
Godi Utha Le Na Maa...
Aanchal Se Mera
Moonh Ponchh De Na
Maila Saa Laage Jahaan..
Daata Bhi Toh Tune Mujhe
Phoolon Ki Tarah
Kyun Nahin Maa Saari Duniya
Teri Tarah...
4.Maa Mujhe Apne Anchal Mein
From the movie Chhota Bhai in 1966, Maa mujhe apne aanchal mein is a legendary song sung by Lata Mangeshkar. It talks about a child's desire to be protected by his mother.
Maa Mujhe Apne Anchal Mein
Chipa Ley, Gale Se Laga Ley
Ki Aur Mera Koyi Nahin..
5. Meri Pyaari Ammi
The popular movie "Secret Superstar" from 2017 beautifully depicts relationship between mother and children. Meri pyaari ammi is the song dedicated to a loving mother who is cute and cool. Lyrics go like this:
Thodi Si Cute Hai
Thodi Si Karari Bhi
Thodi Si Cool Hai
Thodi Si Purani Bhi
Jaise Garmi Mein Thanda Sa Sharbat
Khatta Meetha Sa
Jaise Sardi Mein Chaahat Ka Koyi
Kambal Mota Sa...
