Happy Mother's Day: Dedicate These Beautiful Songs To Your Mom And Make Her Day

Happy Mother's Day 2019: Hum along these timeless classic songs dedicated to mothers.

Mother's Day is a special celebration between mothers and children. While you plan surprises, hand-made cards and outing with your mothers; add in some music for the sentimental touch. Play and sing along these beautiful Hindi songs at your home or when you drive her around and get into the Mother's Day mode. These Mother's Day songs may be old, but are surely gold. We have also compiled Mother's Day gift ideas, Mother's Day poems and Mother's Day quotes and photos to dedicate them to your mothers. Also, here's the story of how Mother's Day came into existence.



Mother's Day Songs To Dedicate To Your Mothers

1. Tu Kitni Acchi Hai

Sung by Lata Mangeshkar, "Tu Kitni Acchi Hai" is the first song that comes to mind for Mother's Day. From the movie, "Raja aur Runk" released in 1968, it is a classic song which has simple yet substantial lyrics which go like this:

Tu Kitni Achhi Hai, Tu Kitni Bholi Hai Pyaari Pyaari Hai,

O Maa O Maa O Maa, O Maa

Ke Yeh Jo Duniya Hai, Yeh Ban Hai Kaanton Ka

Tu Phulwaari Hai, O Maa O Maa O Maa, O Maa...

2. Tujhe Sab Hai Pata... Meri Maa..

"Main Kabhi Batlaata Nahin, Par Andhere Se Darta Hoon Main Maa," is a soulful song with heart-touching lyrics from the movie "Taare Zameen Par." Here are the lyrics of the song:

Main Kabhi Batlaata Nahin, Par Andhere Se Darta Hoon Main Maa

Yuun To Main Dikhlaata Nahi, Teri Parwaah Karta Hoon Main Maa

Tujhe Sab Hai Pata, Hai Na Maa

Tujhe Sab Hai Pata... Meri Maa..

3. Kyun Nahin Maa Saari Duniya

From 2016 movie "Neerja", a timeless song brings out the selfless essence of a mother. Here are the lyrics:

Aankhein Dikhaye Mujhe

Jab Zindagi

Yaad Mujhe Aati Hai

Tere Gusse Ki..

Ungli Pakad Ke Phir Se Sikha De

Godi Utha Le Na Maa...

Aanchal Se Mera

Moonh Ponchh De Na

Maila Saa Laage Jahaan..

Daata Bhi Toh Tune Mujhe

Phoolon Ki Tarah

Kyun Nahin Maa Saari Duniya

Teri Tarah...



4.Maa Mujhe Apne Anchal Mein

From the movie Chhota Bhai in 1966, Maa mujhe apne aanchal mein is a legendary song sung by Lata Mangeshkar. It talks about a child's desire to be protected by his mother.

Maa Mujhe Apne Anchal Mein

Chipa Ley, Gale Se Laga Ley

Ki Aur Mera Koyi Nahin..

5. Meri Pyaari Ammi

The popular movie "Secret Superstar" from 2017 beautifully depicts relationship between mother and children. Meri pyaari ammi is the song dedicated to a loving mother who is cute and cool. Lyrics go like this:

Thodi Si Cute Hai

Thodi Si Karari Bhi

Thodi Si Cool Hai

Thodi Si Purani Bhi

Jaise Garmi Mein Thanda Sa Sharbat

Khatta Meetha Sa

Jaise Sardi Mein Chaahat Ka Koyi

Kambal Mota Sa...

