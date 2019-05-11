Happy Mothers Day 2019: Quotes, Wishes, Photos, Images, SMS, Messages, Greetings, SMS, Whatsapp And Facebook Status

Happy Mother's Day: Mother is a walking miracle you see and admire every day.

Mother's Day Quotes:

Mothers carry us in their wombs for nine months, but in their hearts for a lifetime.

God could not be everywhere so he created mothers.

Motherhood - All the love begins and ends there.

Mothers are our very first teachers and the first lesson they teach us is that of selfless care.

Mother is a walking miracle you see and admire every day.

The pillar that we can all lean on - a mom will always have your back.

Sometimes, all you need is a tender hug from your mom and the world seems like a great place to live in.

A genuine smile from your mother is the best reward you can ask for.

Mother's Day Images, Photos:

Mother's Day Messages, Greetings, Wishes

May your day be as wonderful and perfect as you are. Happy Mother's Day!

You are my rock, my special pearl. Happy Mother's Day. I love you, Mum.

Each day passes and we love you more and more. Happy Mother's Day!

God has given me so many things to be grateful for and, Mom, you top them all.

You are my cuddly doll and I am yours. Big hug, Mumma. Happy Mother's Day.

Thank you for always being there to hold my hand and make me feel protected and loved. I love you Mom!

Today I celebrate a special woman, my best friend, my Mom. Happy Mother's Day!

You are the light of our home and the pillar of my strength. Thanks for being such a great mom. Happy Mother's Day to my incredible Mom!

