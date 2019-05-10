Happy Mother's Day 2019: Heartfelt Poems To Dedicate To Your 'Supermom'

Happy Mother's Day Quotes: Motherhood - All love begins and ends here.

Mother's Day will be celebrated across the world on May 12 - a day to spend quality time with our mothers and go an extra mile to tell them "we care". Mothers, the most amazing superhuman beings who give birth to us, are special in every way. It's a day we let them know that. So this Mother's Day, pour out your love for your mothers - write a Mother's Day poem, sing her a song, make her a card or just simply cook for her, but make the day count. We have compiled some poems to help you with that. Also, here are some Mother's Day gift ideas to make your mom feel super special.

Mother's Day Poems You Can Dedicate To Your Moms:

You are my guiding light...

My world, a beautiful sight...

From you I am born...

Your legacy is what I will carry on...

I love you, Mom.

Happy Mother's Day!

You wake me up with so much love,

You hug me tight and hold me close,

You are all I ever need...

Happy Mother's Day, my angel indeed!

You are my cushion, my punching bag too..

Oh mother, what will I do without you!

Happy Mother's Day..

You are not my mom, you are my supermom...

Your special power is to keep me strong...

You are the best, and you know that..

It's Mother's Day, so high five to that!

Happy Mothers Day: Say it loud, say it clear, let her know - "I love you, Mom".

You filled my days with rainbow lights,

Fairy tales and sweet dream nights,

A kiss to wipe away my tears,

Made me strong to ease my fears.

You gave the gift of life to me,

And then in love, you set me free...

I thank you for your tender care,

For deep warm hugs and being there.

I hope that when you think of me...

A part of you you'll always see.

Happy Mother's Day!

I pray you always stay happy, healthy and be at ease...

Because, hey mom, there's no one else like you in this Universe...

Happy Mother's Day!

Grounded, loving, caring, nurturing..

Mumma, you are my everything.

Happy Mother's Day!

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.