Happy Mother's Day 2019: Gift Ideas To Make Her Feel Special

Happy Mothers Day Quotes: "God could not be everywhere, and therefore he made mothers".

Mother, ammi, maa, mom... she has many names and all mean "love". Mother's Day it's time to thank her, honour her, celebrate her and make her feel extremely special. Falling on the second Sunday of May every year, Mother's Day will be celebrated across the world on May 12 this year. Mother, the creator, giver and nurturer, binds a family together with threads of affection and care. As she works round the clock to ensure good health, happiness and prosperity of the family; on this Mother's Day, make her feel more loved by putting in some extra effort. To help you with it, here are some ideas:

Mother's Day Gift Ideas

Happy Mother's Day: Cannot go wrong with flowers and cards.

Say it with flowers, plants

The colourful, fragrant blossoms will perk her up. You can get a bunch of her favourite flowers or a plant that can be kept in the balcony or garden. This will make her day!

Hand-made card

The sentiments conveyed through a card pierce deep. Take out your colourful pens and scribble your feelings with some drawings. This is bound to cheer her up!

Happy Mother's Day: Gift her a gadget she would love to use.

A cool gadget

If your mother is tech-friendly, then gift her gadget like smartwatch, phone, tablet or headphones. If she is the one who shies away from technology, then there's all the more reason to introduce her to the e-world by gifting a device of her own.

A day off, please

With most mothers, it's just a daily ritual to be in the kitchen every morning. From making/assisting in breakfast to packing lunch boxes, she's always hands-on with no off day. Give her this well-deserved day off and surprise her by cooking the meal... even if you are not very confident of your cooking. It is the effort that counts.

Happy Mother's Day: A simple yet special custom gift will make her day!

Customised gifts

A pillow, tee or mug with warm photos of you with your mother or custom jewellery with yours and her initials, photos, messages or names scribbled on it will make for a delightful Mother's Day gift.

Shopping day

Handbags, make-up, dresses, jewellery, shoes...Go out and shop your heart out this Mothers' Day! With so many stores offering lucrative discounts on this day, we are sure she will not hold herself back and come bag with many shopping bags. If you are not able to accompany her to shopping, give a gift card to her so that's he can shop as per her liking and doesn't have to swipe the credit card.

Happy Mother's Day: Gift her a day, where she can just pamper and rejuvenate herself.

How about a spa day?

Your mother, in midst of all the running, doesn't realise how tired she gets each day. This could be the time when she unwinds, rejuvenates and pampers herself. Book her date with a spa and let her have a special massage, bubble bath, beauty treatments to pamper herself!

Picture frames

Simple, yet special, frame a joyful photo of you with her to put on the side of her table. A great moment to wake up with. Nothing warms a mother more than the cherished memories you have created together and a picture does speak a thousand words.

Happy Mother's Day: Binge watch a series or movies and enjoy the day!

Movie Day

How about enjoying your favourite movie in a theatre or at home with buckets of popcorns? An easy day when you order the food and binge watch your favourite series or movies! Spending quality time with your mother is all that counts.

Go, plan now. Happy Mother's Day.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.