Happy Maha Shivratri 2021: Wishes, Photos, Messages, Status, SMS To Share

Maha Shivratri 2021 Images: Shivling at the famous Trambakeshwar Temple

Today is Maha Shivaratri. It is one of the most auspicious days for devotees of Lord Shiva. Maha Shivratri is celebrated every year in honour of Lord Shiva - the 'creator", 'preserver' and 'destroyer'. Maha Shivratri refers to the night when Shiva performs the heavenly dance. The divine occasion is all about overcoming ignorance and dispelling darkness in the world. Devotees of Lord Shiva observe Maha Shivratriby remembering him, meditating and chanting prayers. On this day, people send their loved ones wishes, prayers, messages on Facebook, SMS or photos of Lord Shiva.

"Happy Maha Shivratri! May Lord Shiva protect you always"

"Happy Maha Shivratri! May Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati shower you with happiness and prosperity"

Happy Maha Shivratri 2021

"Pray that Lord Shiva grants all your wishes and your dreams come true. Happy Maha Shivratri"

Wishing you love, peace, strength and glory. Happy Maha Shivratri"

"May Lord Shiva protect you and be with you always. Happy Maha Shivratri"

"Om Namah Shivaya. Happy Maha Shivratri to you and your loved ones"

Check out the Maha Shivratri Muhurta ot time here

Chaturdashi tithi or time begins at 2:39 PM on March 11 and ends at 3:02 PM on March 12.

Nishita Kaal (night) puja time is from 12:06 AM to 12:55 AM on March 12

Shivaratri Parana time is from 6:34 AM to 3:02 PM on March 12

Shivratri first prahar puja time is from 6:27 PM to 9:29 PM on March 12

Shivratri second prahar puja time is from 9:29 PM to 12:31 AM on March 12

Shivratri third prahar puja time is from 12:31 AM to 03:32 AM on March 12

Shivratri fourth prahar puja time is from 3:32 AM to 06:34 AM on March 12

Happy Maha Shivratri to you all!