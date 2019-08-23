Happy Krishna Janmashtami: Top Krishna Bhajans, Songs To Celebrate The Day

Krishna Janmashtami is a day to remember Lord Krishna and his teachings.

Krishna Janmashtami, the festival to celebrate Lord Krishna's birth, is being celebrated across the country and the world for two days on August 23 and August 24. Temples are being decorated and special programmes are being organised to celebrate Krishna Jayanthi with great joy. A grand celebration, "Shri Krishnotsav", is being organised in Mathura on the occasion of Janmashtami from August 23 to August 25. A procession of around 1,000 artistes from different parts of the country has been planned. Famous bhajan singer Anup Jalota will also perform at the event on August 25. Dahi Handi programmes will also be organised on the same day. You can also tune into some devotional bhajan for Krishna Janmashtami online and Bollywood songs for Dahi Handi celebrations. Here are some suggestions.



Happy Krishna Janmashtami: Bhajan, devotional songs, Bollywood songs for Krishna Jayanthi

Krishna Bhajan, devotional songs for Janmashtami:

Maiyya Mori, Main Nahin Maakhan Khaayo

The lyrics of the famous bhajan go like this:

Main nahin maakhan khaayo Maiyyaan mori, mori, mori, mori Main nahin maakhan khaayo Re maiyyaan mori, main nahin maakhan khaayo Maiyyaan mori, bhor bhayo gaiyyan ke paachhe Tune madhuban mohi pathaayo Chaar prahar, bansi bat bhatyo Saanjh pade main ghar aayo O (ri maiyyaan mori, main kab maakhan khaayo)

Arey Dwaar Paalo

Are dwaarpaalo kanhaiya se kehdo

Are dwaarapalo Us Kanhaiya se kehdo

Ke dar pe Sudama karib aagaya hai

Ke dar pe Sudama karib aagaya hai

Ae Ri Main Toh Prem Deewani



Ae ri main to prem deewaani

Mera dard na jaane koye

Ae ri main to prem deewaani

Mera dard na jaane koye

Na main jaanu aarti vandan

Naa poojaa ki reet

Hai anjaani daras deewaani

Meri paagal preet

Liye re maine do nainon ke

Deepak liye sanjoy

Ae ri main to prem deewaani

Mera dard na jaane koye

Mere Toh Girdhar Gopal

Mere to girdhar gopal dusro na koi

Mere to girdhar gopal dusro na koi

Jako sar mor mukat

Jako sar mor mukat mere pati wohi

Jako sar mor mukat mere pati wohi

Mere to girdhar gopal dusro na koi

Govind Bolo Hari Gopal Bolo

Govind Bolo Hari Gopal Bolo

Govind Bolo Hari Gopal Bolo

Govind Bolo Hari Gopal Bolo

Govind Bolo Hari Gopal Bolo

Radha Raman Hari Gopal Bolo

Radha Raman Hari Gopal Bolo

Bollywood Krishna Janmashtami Songs:

Yashomati Maiyya Se

Yashomati maiya se bole Nandlala

Radha kyon gori main kyon kala

Radha kyon gori main kyon kala

Boli muskaati maiya lalan ko bataya

Boli muskaati maiya lalan ko bataya

Kaari andhiyari aadhi raat mein tu aaya

Ladla Kanhiya mera ho

Ladla Kanhiya mera kali kamli wala

Isiliye kala

Yashomati maiya se bole Nandlala

Radha kyon gori main kyon kala

Radha kyon gori main kyon kala

Govinda Aala Re

Govinda aala re, aala, zara matki sambhaal brij baala

Aray ek do teen char, sang paanchh chhe saath he gwala

Govinda aala re, aala, zara matki sambhaal brij baala

O aai makhan ke choro ki sena, O zara bachke sambhal ke ji rehna

Badi natkhat hai fauj kahin aayi jo mauj

Nahi bachane kaa, nahi bachane kaa koi bhi taala taalaa..

Govinda aala re, aala, zara matki sambhaal brij baala

Maiyya Yashoda

Maiyya yashoda yeh teraa kanhaiyya

Panghat pe meree pakde hai baiyyan

Tang mujhe karta hai sang mere ladta hay

Ramjee kee kripa se mai bachee - (2)

Ramjee kee kripa se



Machh Gaya Shor

Mach gayaa shor saari nagari re,

Saari nagari re

Aayaa biraj kaa baanka

Sambhaal teri gagari re

O aayaa biraj kaa baanka

Sambhaal teri gagari re



Vo Kisna Hai

Jo hai albela madnainonwala,

Jisakee divanee brij kee har bala

Woh kisna hai

Woh kisna hai

Woh kisna hai

Woh kisna hai, kisna hai

Play these songs and bhajans to drown in the Krishna Janmashtami colours of joy and devotion. Here are some Krishna Janmashtami messages you can send. Here's a list of iconic Krishna temples. Know the importance of Krishna Janmashtami festival here. Happy Janmashtami to you and your family.

