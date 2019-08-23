Happy Krishna Janmashtami: Top Krishna Bhajans, Songs To Celebrate The Day

Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2019: Here are some devotional songs and from the movies that will add more devotion an fun to your Janmashtami celebrations.

August 23, 2019
Krishna Janmashtami is a day to remember Lord Krishna and his teachings.


New Delhi: 

Krishna Janmashtami, the festival to celebrate Lord Krishna's birth, is being celebrated across the country and the world for two days on August 23 and August 24. Temples are being decorated and special programmes are being organised to celebrate Krishna Jayanthi with great joy.  A grand celebration, "Shri Krishnotsav", is being organised in Mathura on the occasion of Janmashtami from August 23 to August 25. A procession of around 1,000 artistes from different parts of the country has been planned. Famous bhajan singer Anup Jalota will also perform at the event on August 25. Dahi Handi programmes will also be organised on the same day. You can also tune into some devotional bhajan for Krishna Janmashtami online and Bollywood songs for Dahi Handi celebrations. Here are some suggestions.


Happy Krishna Janmashtami: Bhajan, devotional songs, Bollywood songs for Krishna Jayanthi

Krishna Bhajan, devotional songs for Janmashtami:

Maiyya Mori, Main Nahin Maakhan Khaayo

The lyrics of the famous bhajan go like this:

Main nahin maakhan khaayo

Maiyyaan mori, mori, mori, mori

Main nahin maakhan khaayo

Re maiyyaan mori, main nahin maakhan khaayo

Maiyyaan mori, bhor bhayo gaiyyan ke paachhe

Tune madhuban mohi pathaayo

Chaar prahar, bansi bat bhatyo

Saanjh pade main ghar aayo

O (ri maiyyaan mori, main kab maakhan khaayo)

Arey Dwaar Paalo

Are dwaarpaalo kanhaiya se kehdo
Are dwaarapalo Us Kanhaiya se kehdo
Ke dar pe Sudama karib aagaya hai
Ke dar pe Sudama karib aagaya hai

Ae Ri Main Toh Prem Deewani
 

Ae ri main to prem deewaani
Mera dard na jaane koye
Ae ri main to prem deewaani
Mera dard na jaane koye
Na main jaanu aarti vandan
Naa poojaa ki reet
Hai anjaani daras deewaani
Meri paagal preet
Liye re maine do nainon ke
Deepak liye sanjoy
Ae ri main to prem deewaani
Mera dard na jaane koye

Mere Toh Girdhar Gopal

Mere to girdhar gopal dusro na koi
Mere to girdhar gopal dusro na koi
Jako sar mor mukat
Jako sar mor mukat mere pati wohi
Jako sar mor mukat mere pati wohi
Mere to girdhar gopal dusro na koi

Govind Bolo Hari Gopal Bolo

Govind Bolo Hari Gopal Bolo
Govind Bolo Hari Gopal Bolo
Govind Bolo Hari Gopal Bolo
Govind Bolo Hari Gopal Bolo

Radha Raman Hari Gopal Bolo
Radha Raman Hari Gopal Bolo

Bollywood Krishna Janmashtami Songs:

Yashomati Maiyya Se

Yashomati maiya se bole Nandlala
Radha kyon gori main kyon kala
Radha kyon gori main kyon kala
Boli muskaati maiya lalan ko bataya
Boli muskaati maiya lalan ko bataya
Kaari andhiyari aadhi raat mein tu aaya
Ladla Kanhiya mera ho
Ladla Kanhiya mera kali kamli wala
Isiliye kala
Yashomati maiya se bole Nandlala
Radha kyon gori main kyon kala
Radha kyon gori main kyon kala

Govinda Aala Re

Govinda aala re, aala, zara matki sambhaal brij baala

Aray ek do teen char, sang paanchh chhe saath he gwala

Govinda aala re, aala, zara matki sambhaal brij baala

O aai makhan ke choro ki sena, O zara bachke sambhal ke ji rehna

Badi natkhat hai fauj kahin aayi jo mauj

Nahi bachane kaa, nahi bachane kaa koi bhi taala taalaa..

Govinda aala re, aala, zara matki sambhaal brij baala

Maiyya Yashoda

Maiyya yashoda yeh teraa kanhaiyya
Panghat pe meree pakde hai baiyyan
Tang mujhe karta hai sang mere ladta hay
Ramjee kee kripa se mai bachee - (2)
Ramjee kee kripa se


Machh Gaya Shor

Mach gayaa shor saari nagari re,
Saari nagari re
Aayaa biraj kaa baanka
Sambhaal teri gagari re
O aayaa biraj kaa baanka
Sambhaal teri gagari re


Vo Kisna Hai

Jo hai albela madnainonwala,
Jisakee divanee brij kee har bala
Woh kisna hai
Woh kisna hai
Woh kisna hai
Woh kisna hai, kisna hai

Play these songs and bhajans to drown in the Krishna Janmashtami colours of joy and devotion. Here are some Krishna Janmashtami messages you can send. Here's a list of iconic Krishna temples. Know the importance of Krishna Janmashtami festival here. Happy Janmashtami to you and your family.



