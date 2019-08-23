Happy Krishna Janmashtami: Top Krishna Bhajans, Songs To Celebrate The Day

Krishna Janmashtami, the festival to celebrate Lord Krishna's birth, is being celebrated across the country and the world for two days on August 23 and August 24. Temples are being decorated and special programmes are being organised to celebrate Krishna Jayanthi with great joy. A grand celebration, "Shri Krishnotsav", is being organised in Mathura on the occasion of Janmashtami from August 23 to August 25. A procession of around 1,000 artistes from different parts of the country has been planned. Famous bhajan singer Anup Jalota will also perform at the event on August 25. Dahi Handi programmes will also be organised on the same day. You can also tune into some devotional bhajan for Krishna Janmashtami online and Bollywood songs for Dahi Handi celebrations. Here are some suggestions.
Happy Krishna Janmashtami: Bhajan, devotional songs, Bollywood songs for Krishna Jayanthi
Krishna Bhajan, devotional songs for Janmashtami:
Maiyya Mori, Main Nahin Maakhan Khaayo
The lyrics of the famous bhajan go like this:
Main nahin maakhan khaayo
Maiyyaan mori, mori, mori, mori
Main nahin maakhan khaayo
Re maiyyaan mori, main nahin maakhan khaayo
Maiyyaan mori, bhor bhayo gaiyyan ke paachhe
Tune madhuban mohi pathaayo
Chaar prahar, bansi bat bhatyo
Saanjh pade main ghar aayo
O (ri maiyyaan mori, main kab maakhan khaayo)
Arey Dwaar Paalo
Are dwaarpaalo kanhaiya se kehdo
Are dwaarapalo Us Kanhaiya se kehdo
Ke dar pe Sudama karib aagaya hai
Ke dar pe Sudama karib aagaya hai
Ae Ri Main Toh Prem Deewani
Ae ri main to prem deewaani
Mera dard na jaane koye
Ae ri main to prem deewaani
Mera dard na jaane koye
Na main jaanu aarti vandan
Naa poojaa ki reet
Hai anjaani daras deewaani
Meri paagal preet
Liye re maine do nainon ke
Deepak liye sanjoy
Ae ri main to prem deewaani
Mera dard na jaane koye
Mere Toh Girdhar Gopal
Mere to girdhar gopal dusro na koi
Mere to girdhar gopal dusro na koi
Jako sar mor mukat
Jako sar mor mukat mere pati wohi
Jako sar mor mukat mere pati wohi
Mere to girdhar gopal dusro na koi
Govind Bolo Hari Gopal Bolo
Govind Bolo Hari Gopal Bolo
Govind Bolo Hari Gopal Bolo
Govind Bolo Hari Gopal Bolo
Govind Bolo Hari Gopal Bolo
Radha Raman Hari Gopal Bolo
Radha Raman Hari Gopal Bolo
Bollywood Krishna Janmashtami Songs:
Yashomati Maiyya Se
Yashomati maiya se bole Nandlala
Radha kyon gori main kyon kala
Radha kyon gori main kyon kala
Boli muskaati maiya lalan ko bataya
Boli muskaati maiya lalan ko bataya
Kaari andhiyari aadhi raat mein tu aaya
Ladla Kanhiya mera ho
Ladla Kanhiya mera kali kamli wala
Isiliye kala
Yashomati maiya se bole Nandlala
Radha kyon gori main kyon kala
Radha kyon gori main kyon kala
Govinda Aala Re
Govinda aala re, aala, zara matki sambhaal brij baala
Aray ek do teen char, sang paanchh chhe saath he gwala
Govinda aala re, aala, zara matki sambhaal brij baala
O aai makhan ke choro ki sena, O zara bachke sambhal ke ji rehna
Badi natkhat hai fauj kahin aayi jo mauj
Nahi bachane kaa, nahi bachane kaa koi bhi taala taalaa..
Govinda aala re, aala, zara matki sambhaal brij baala
Maiyya Yashoda
Maiyya yashoda yeh teraa kanhaiyya
Panghat pe meree pakde hai baiyyan
Tang mujhe karta hai sang mere ladta hay
Ramjee kee kripa se mai bachee - (2)
Ramjee kee kripa se
Machh Gaya Shor
Mach gayaa shor saari nagari re,
Saari nagari re
Aayaa biraj kaa baanka
Sambhaal teri gagari re
O aayaa biraj kaa baanka
Sambhaal teri gagari re
Vo Kisna Hai
Jo hai albela madnainonwala,
Jisakee divanee brij kee har bala
Woh kisna hai
Woh kisna hai
Woh kisna hai
Woh kisna hai, kisna hai
Play these songs and bhajans to drown in the Krishna Janmashtami colours of joy and devotion. Here are some Krishna Janmashtami messages you can send. Here's a list of iconic Krishna temples. Know the importance of Krishna Janmashtami festival here. Happy Janmashtami to you and your family.
Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.