Happy Krishna Janmashtami: Greetings Pour In On Twitter To Celebrate Lord Krishna's Birth

Janmashtami: Lord Krishna's birthday is being celebrated on August 23 and 24.

Krishna Janmashtami, the birthday of Lord Krishna, is being celebrated on August 23 and 24 this year. According to Ashtami Tithi, Janmashtami is on August 23, today, and per Rohini Nakshatra, Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated on August 24. Nand Utsav and Dahi Handi will be celebrated a day after Janmashtami. Twitter is all excited about the Janmashtami festival and wishes are pouring from all corners to celebrate the birthday of Shri Krishna. From politicians to sports stars to actors, all are tweeting wishes on Krishna Janmashtami. On Janmashtami, devotees keep fast for Lord Krishna in which no grains are consumed. At midnight, they perform the "Krishna abhishekam" with milk, ghee (clarified butter) and water, and proceed to offer bhog to the God.

T ३२६३/४/५/६ - 3263/4/5/6 -

Janamashtami greetings .. जन्माष्टमी की अनेक अनेक शुभकामनाएँ pic.twitter.com/TvRoLNYesz — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 23, 2019

कन्हैया जी यह आपकी कृपा है कि आज चारों तरफ भारत गौरव हासिल कर रहा है। कश्मीर से धारा 370 हट गई है। पूरी दुनिया में भारत एक वैभवशाली, गौरवशाली, सम्पन्न और समर्थ राष्ट्र के रूप में खड़ा है। कन्हैया जी आपके आशीर्वाद की ऐसी ही वर्षा होती रहे तो यह देश एक दिन विश्व गुरु बन जायेगा। pic.twitter.com/GnMofHGINB — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) August 23, 2019

I extend warm greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of #Janmashtami. May Lord Krishna illuminate our lives with happiness & give us the ability to serve the underpriviledged for the progress of humankind.#HappyJanmashtami — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) August 23, 2019

The temples are decorated and special programmes are organised in these temples. Know about iconic Krishna temples here. Here are some messages and greetings you can share on Janmashtami.

It is believed that Lord Krishna was born in an era of chaos, when evil was everywhere. There was also threat to his life by his uncle King Kansa. After Krishna's birth, his father Vasudeva took him across Yamuna to Nanda and Yashoda - his foster parents in Gokul. This legend is celebrated on Janmashtami festival across the world.

