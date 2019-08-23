Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2019: Wishes, Quotes, Wallpapers, Pics, Messages, Images of Lord Krishna for Facebook, WhatsApp Status

Krishna Janmashtami date in 2019 is August 24, Saturday.

Lord Krishna, believed to be the eighth human incarnation of Lord Vishnu, was born at midnight on the 'eighth day' or the Ashtami of the holy month, Shravana, according to the Hindu Lunar calendar. This day is celebrated as Krishna Janmashtami across the worlds. Janmashtami 2019 falls on August 24, Saturday. Mathura and Vrindavan start preparing for the festival weeks in advance. In some parts of the country, Janmashtami celebrations go on for more than a day too. From legends of Shri Krishna's birth, valour and childhood revelry to his love for food, Lord Krishna surely makes for one of the most loved characters in Hindu mythology. On Janmashtami, devotees keep fast for Lord Krishna in which no grains are consumed. The devotees take a meal comprising fruits and water, called 'phallahar'. At midnight, they perform the "Krishna abhishekam" with milk, ghee and water, and proceed to offer bhog to the God. The following day is celebrated as "Nanda Utsav', as an offering to the Lord, devotees put together a list of 56 food items, which is referred to as the 'chappan bhog'. Some of the common items that are found in the bhog are makhan mishri, kheer, rasgulla, jalebi, rabri, mathri, malpua, mohanbhog, chutney, murabba, saag, dahi, Khichadi, tikkis, milk and cashews.



The temples are decorated and special programmes are organised in these temples. Know about iconic Krishna temples here. Here's some help with messages and images of lord Krishna that you cans hare among your relatives and friends:



Lord Krishna Quotes from Bhagavad Gita:

Our soul is immortal. Even after our death, our soul lives, it just changes bodies. One should not get caught in the web of desires. A desire sometimes triggers one to perform an unkind action, so it's best to witness the world dispassionately. Desires would simply come and go. One has the right to work, but never to the fruits of work. One should never engage in action for the sake of reward, nor should one long for inaction. When one's mind dwells on the objects of senses, fondness for them grows, from fondness comes desire, from desire anger. Anger leads to bewilderment, bewilderment to loss of memory of true self, and by that, intelligence is destroyed, and with the destruction of intelligence one perishes. What belongs to you today, belonged to someone yesterday and will be someone else's tomorrow.

Messages you can send on Krishna Janmashtami 2019:

Maakhan Chor Nandkishor Kaanha Ke Janmdin Ki Apni Shaan,

Sab Ke Pyaare Krishna Dulaare Hain Hum Sabke Praan!

Jai Sri Krishna!

Yashoda Ke Nandlaal, Hamare Rakhpal,

Hum Bhulanhaar, Wo Paalanhaar...

Hare Krishna!

Happy Krishna Janmashtami To All!

"Hell has three entries - greed, anger, lust"

Always keep this Sri Krishna's message in mind.

Happy Janmashtami!



I am praying for you and I know he is listening

May Krishna bring prosperity to your home

Wish you a blessed Janmashtami!



The day of birth of Lord Krishna, a lover, friend and divine guru.

Happy Janmashtami!

Krishna Janmashtami Puja Timings, Fast Date:

According TO drikpanchang.com, Krishna Janmashtami Nishita Puja Time is from 12:01 am to 12:46 am on August 25. Duration being 45 minutes.

Dahi Handi on August 25, 2019, Sunday

Parana as per Dharma Shastra

Parana Time after 05:59 am, Aug 25

On Parana Day Ashtami Tithi and Rohini Nakshatra gets over before Sunrise

At many places in India, Parana is done after Nishita - Hindu midnight

Ashtami Tithi Begins - 08:09 am on August 23, 2019

Ashtami Tithi Ends - 08:32 am on August 24, 2019

Rohini Nakshatra Begins - 03:48 am on August 24, 2019

Rohini Nakshatra Ends - 04:17 am on August 25, 2019

It is believed that Lord Krishna was born in an era of chaos, when evil was everywhere. There was also threat to his life by his uncle King Kansa. After Krishna's birth, his father Vasudeva took him across Yamuna to Nanda and Yashoda - his foster parents in Gokul. This legend is celebrated on Janmashtami festival across the world. Devotees of Lord Krishna observe fast on Krishna Janmashtami

