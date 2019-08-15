'Happy Independence Day To All My Fellow Indians. Jai Hind', Says PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the Red Fort on Independence Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted greetings to the nation on the 73rd Independence Day.

"Happy Independence Day to all my fellow Indians. Jai Hind!" PM Modi said minutes before he arrived at the Red Fort in Delhi to deliver the Independence Day speech.

सभी देशवासियों को #स्वतंत्रतादिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। जय हिंद!



Happy Independence Day to all my fellow Indians. Jai Hind! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2019

PM Modi paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat before he reached the Red Fort.

This is his sixth consecutive address to the nation.

In another tweet, PM Modi greeted the nation on Raksha Bandhan. "Greetings on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan," he tweeted.

