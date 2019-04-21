Happy Easter 2019: Midnight Mass Prayers Mark Easter Celebrations Across India In Pictures

2019 Happy Easter: People celebrated Easter across the country with midnight mass prayers.

Easter is the celebration of Jesus Christ's resurrection. Easter is special for Christians everywhere around the world as on this day, the "Messiah" Christ rose from the dead after he was crucified. The day marks the culmination of the 40 days of Lent, a period of fasting, prayer, and penance to commemorate the 40 days Jesus spent in the desert. Easter follows Good Friday, the day Christ was crucified. Easter is celebrated with a Mass. It is one of the most well-attended Sunday church services of the year. The real amusement of festivals lies in bonding with friends and family. Here is how people celebrated Easter across the country with midnight mass prayers.

Happy Easter 2019: Images of the midnight mass prayers on Easter Sunday from the St. Michael's Church in Mahim, Mumbai.

Happy Easter 2019: Midnight mass prayers being offered on Easter Sunday at St. Mary's Cathedral in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

Happy Easter 2019: Midnight mass prayers being offered on Easter Sunday at St. Mary's Cathedral in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

Happy Easter 2019: Images of the midnight mass prayers on Easter Sunday from the Santhome Church in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Happy Easter 2019: Images of the midnight mass prayers on Easter Sunday from the Santhome Church in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Happy Easter 2019: Easter midnight mass being held at 'Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Church' in Panaji, Goa.

Happy Easter 2019: The real amusement of Easter and midnight mass prayers lies in bonding with friends and family.

Happy Easter 2019: Easter midnight mass being held at 'Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Church' in Panaji, Goa.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.