Easter 2019: From Eggs To Bunnies, Know All About Easter Symbols

Easter, a Christian festival, will be celebrated on April 21, Sunday, this year. It is believed that Jesus Christ resurrected from the dead on the third day after his burial at the Calvary and the day of his resurrection is celebrated as Easter. Also called Pascha or Resurrection Sunday, Easter is celebrated after a 40-day period of fasting, prayer, and penance, called lent. It is preceded by Easter Triduum that includes Maundy Thursday, which commemorates the Last Supper, and Good Friday, that commemorates the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ.

Easter 2019: Know the Importance of Easter Symbols:

Easter Lamb

In Bible, Jesus is often referred as the "Lamb of God". A significant symbol of Easter, a lamb symbolises Jesus' sacrifice for the mankind. Traditionally, the Pope and many Christians across the world eat roast lamb on Easter Sunday.

Happy Easter 2019: Eggs symbolize new life.

Easter Eggs:

Easter eggs signify new life, fertility and rebirth. Orthodox and Eastern Catholic churches believe the hard shell of the egg symbolizes the sealed "Tomb of Christ" and its cracking represents his resurrection from the dead. Easter eggs, coloured in red, symbolize the blood of Christ and the joy of Resurrection.

As an Easter Sunday ritual, children decorate Easter eggs with colours. These days, egg-shaped chocolates, hand-carved wooden eggs are also popular among them.

Easter 2019: Lilies stand for purity.

Easter Lilies

The white Easter lily symbolizes purity, honesty and chastity. It is believed that Easter lilies were found growing in the Garden of Gethsemane after Jesus' crucifixion. The glorious white trumpet- like flower symbolizes his life after death. Easter lilies are also referred as "the white-robed apostles of hope".

Easter 2019: Candles signify a guiding light that takes away darkness.

Easter Candles

On Easter, candles are lit in the churches during the Easter mass or vigil. The life of Jesus is the guiding light to the world, and Easter candles signify just that. As Jesus took away darkness from the world, the Easter candles are lit to spread light and give hope for a better world.

Happy Easter: Bunnies are symbols of abundant new life.

Easter Bunnies

In ancient times, rabbits were believed to be symbols of abundant new life. It reminds us of spring and new life. While the Bible has no mention of a bunny, it has caught the imagination of the modern generation and has become one of the common "commercial symbols" of Easter these days. In the modern custom, mothers tell their children that Easter Bunny will deliver decorated eggs to them if they behave well.

