Happy Dussehra 2021: Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Greetings, WhatsApp And Facebook Status To Share On This Day

Dussehra 2021: The 10th day of the Shardiya Navratri is also known as Dashami.

Dussehra signals the end of the 10-day long festivities of Durga Puja. There is a tinge of sadness all around on this day, as it's time to bid adieu to Goddess Durga. The 10th day of the Shardiya Navratri is also known as Dashami. It is celebrated on the 10th day of Shukla Paksha of Ashwin month. Dussehra 2021 falls on October 15. The day signals the victory of good over evil. On this day, the idols of Goddess Durga are immersed in water bodies.

This Dussehra, connect with your loved ones on Dussehra

