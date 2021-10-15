Dussehra Live Updates: President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Modi Extend Greetings

Dussehra marks the culmination of Navratri, which is celebrated across India with much enthusiasm. This year, Dussehra is being celebrated today (October 15) with people extending greetings to their friends and relatives. Also celebrated as Vijaya Dashami, the day marks the victory of good over evil. People burn effigies of Ravana on this day across the country.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami, earlier this morning. "Greetings to everyone on the special occasion of Vijaya Dashami," said PM Modi in a tweet.
विजयादशमी के पावन अवसर पर आप सभी को अनंत शुभकामनाएं।— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 15, 2021
Greetings to everyone on the special occasion of Vijaya Dashami.
In a message on the Dussehra eve, President Ram Nath Kovind yesterday greeted the nation and hoped that the festival will strengthen the moral foundation of the society besides inspiring all to work for nation-building. "This festival inspires us to follow the path of morality, goodness and virtue," said the President.
"जासु राज प्रिय प्रजा दुखारी- Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 15, 2021
सो नृप अवसि नरक अधिकारी।"
जय सिया राम!#VijayaDashami#Dussehrapic.twitter.com/UqWpoIg6bf
Home Minister Amit Shah this morning extended greetings on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami. "Hearty wishes to all countrymen on 'Vijayadashmi'. This festival of eternal victory of religion, justice, truth and virtue over unrighteousness, injustice, untruth and tyranny inspires everyone to renounce the evils inside them and walk on the path of humanity," he said in a tweet in Hindi.
समस्त देशवासियों को 'विजयादशमी' की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।- Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 15, 2021
अधर्म, अन्याय, असत्य व अत्याचार पर धर्म, न्याय, सत्य और सदाचार की शाश्वत जीत का यह पर्व सभी को अपने अंदर की बुराइयों को त्याग कर मानवता के मार्ग पर चलने की प्रेरणा देता है।
प्रभु श्री राम सभी का कल्याण करें।
जय श्री राम! pic.twitter.com/6Ql6TUX7Su
Devotees of Lord Jagannath would not get an opportunity to witness the divine trinity's 'Suna Bhesa' (golden attire) on Dussehra this year, due to new regulations in place in view of the COVID-19 situation.
The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), in its revised standard operating procedures that will come into force from Friday, said that the 12th century shrine will remain closed for nine days for worshipers during the festive season.
Have you ever wondered why Dussehra falls on the 10th day of the month Ashvin? According to Ramayana, it was on this day that Lord Ram defeated Ravan, the king of Lanka. Ravan is also known as Dashmukha, means 10 heads. Read here.
President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday greeted citizens on the eve of Dussehra and hoped that the festival will strengthen the moral foundation of the society besides inspiring all to work for nation-building. Read here.
विजया दशमी के शुभ अवसर पर सभी देशवासियों को हार्दिक बधाई। दशहरा, बुराई पर अच्छाई की विजय का प्रतीक है। यह त्योहार हमें नैतिकता, भलाई और सदाचार के रास्ते पर चलने की प्रेरणा देता है। मेरी शुभकामना है कि यह पर्व देशवासियों के जीवन में समृद्धि व प्रसन्नता का संचार करे।- President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 15, 2021
