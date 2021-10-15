Dussehra Live Updates: President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Modi Extend Greetings

Dussehra 2021: PM Modi greeted the nation on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami. (File)

Dussehra marks the culmination of Navratri, which is celebrated across India with much enthusiasm. This year, Dussehra is being celebrated today (October 15) with people extending greetings to their friends and relatives. Also celebrated as Vijaya Dashami, the day marks the victory of good over evil. People burn effigies of Ravana on this day across the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami, earlier this morning. "Greetings to everyone on the special occasion of Vijaya Dashami," said PM Modi in a tweet.

विजयादशमी के पावन अवसर पर आप सभी को अनंत शुभकामनाएं।



Greetings to everyone on the special occasion of Vijaya Dashami. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 15, 2021

In a message on the Dussehra eve, President Ram Nath Kovind yesterday greeted the nation and hoped that the festival will strengthen the moral foundation of the society besides inspiring all to work for nation-building. "This festival inspires us to follow the path of morality, goodness and virtue," said the President.

Here are the LIVE updates on Dussehra 2021:

Oct 15, 2021 10:04 (IST) Dussehra Live News: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Tweets Dussehra Greetings



"जासु राज प्रिय प्रजा दुखारी

सो नृप अवसि नरक अधिकारी।"



जय सिया राम!#VijayaDashami#Dussehrapic.twitter.com/UqWpoIg6bf - Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 15, 2021

Oct 15, 2021 09:59 (IST) Dussehra Live News: Home Minister Amit Shah Greets Nation On Vijaya Dashami

Home Minister Amit Shah this morning extended greetings on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami. "Hearty wishes to all countrymen on 'Vijayadashmi'. This festival of eternal victory of religion, justice, truth and virtue over unrighteousness, injustice, untruth and tyranny inspires everyone to renounce the evils inside them and walk on the path of humanity," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

समस्त देशवासियों को 'विजयादशमी' की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।



अधर्म, अन्याय, असत्य व अत्याचार पर धर्म, न्याय, सत्य और सदाचार की शाश्वत जीत का यह पर्व सभी को अपने अंदर की बुराइयों को त्याग कर मानवता के मार्ग पर चलने की प्रेरणा देता है।



प्रभु श्री राम सभी का कल्याण करें।



Home Minister Amit Shah this morning extended greetings on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami. "Hearty wishes to all countrymen on 'Vijayadashmi'. This festival of eternal victory of religion, justice, truth and virtue over unrighteousness, injustice, untruth and tyranny inspires everyone to renounce the evils inside them and walk on the path of humanity," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Oct 15, 2021 09:53 (IST) Dussehra Live News: Odisha's Jagannath Temple To Remain Closed Today

Devotees of Lord Jagannath would not get an opportunity to witness the divine trinity's 'Suna Bhesa' (golden attire) on Dussehra this year, due to new regulations in place in view of the COVID-19 situation.



The



The trinity - Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath - is adorned with golden attire called 'Suna Bhesa' five times in a year, including on the day of 'Dussehra' or 'Bijaya Dashami'. Devotees of Lord Jagannath would not get an opportunity to witness the divine trinity's 'Suna Bhesa' (golden attire) on Dussehra this year, due to new regulations in place in view of the COVID-19 situation.The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), in its revised standard operating procedures that will come into force from Friday, said that the 12th century shrine will remain closed for nine days for worshipers during the festive season.

Oct 15, 2021 09:44 (IST) Dussehra 2021: Know Why Vijaya Dashami Is Celebrated After Navratri

Have you ever wondered why Dussehra falls on the 10th day of the month Ashvin? According to Ramayana, it was on this day that Lord Ram defeated Ravan, the king of Lanka. Ravan is also known as Dashmukha, means 10 heads. Read here.

Oct 15, 2021 09:42 (IST) Hope This Dussehra Strengthens Society's Moral Foundation: President Ram Nath Kovind's Dussehra Greetings

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday greeted citizens on the eve of Dussehra and hoped that the festival will strengthen the moral foundation of the society besides inspiring all to work for nation-building. Read here.

Oct 15, 2021 09:41 (IST) Dussehra Live Updates: President Kovind's Message On Eve Of Dussehra



विजया दशमी के शुभ अवसर पर सभी देशवासियों को हार्दिक बधाई। दशहरा, बुराई पर अच्‍छाई की विजय का प्रतीक है। यह त्‍योहार हमें नैतिकता, भलाई और सदाचार के रास्‍ते पर चलने की प्रेरणा देता है। मेरी शुभकामना है कि यह पर्व देशवासियों के जीवन में समृद्धि व प्रसन्नता का संचार करे। - President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 15, 2021