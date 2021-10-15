Odisha's Jagannath Temple To Remain Closed For Devotees For 9 Days

Dussehra 2021: Odisha's Jagannath Temple will remain closed for nine days.

Devotees of Lord Jagannath would not get an opportunity to witness the divine trinity's 'Suna Bhesa'' (golden attire) on the auspicious day of Dussehra this year, due to new regulations in place in view of the COVID-19 situation.

The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), in its revised standard operating procedures that will come into force from Friday, has said the 12th century shrine will remain closed for nine days for worshippers during the festive season.

The trinity - Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath - is adorned with golden attire called 'Suna Bhesa'' five times in a year, including on the day of 'Dussehra'' or 'Bijaya Dashami'' (Friday this year).

The temple will remain open on October 20 (Kumar Purnima) for the public, SJTA chief administrator Krishan Kumar said.

However, next month, it will be closed on 'Deepavali' (November 4), 'Bada Ekadashi' (November 15) and 'Kartika Purnima' (November 19), he said.

