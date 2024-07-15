Were Snakes Guarding Puri Temple's 'Secret Chamber'? What High Court Judge Said

The Ratna Bhandar, also known as the revered treasury, at Lord Jagannath temple in Puri, Odisha, was reopened on Sunday. The state government formed a team of 11 members to carry out the inventory of valuables in the Bhitar Bhandar (Inner Treasury) and Bahar Treasury (Outer Treasury). Odisha High Court judge Biswanath Rath.

Judge Rath, after paying a visit to the inner chamber treasury, told the media that the team was able to enter the premises after “cutting the locks in the presence of the magistrate and others.” FYI: the doors were opened after 46 years.

Judge Rath also addressed the reports surrounding the presence of snakes inside the chamber, reported news agency IANS. He simply refuted the reports and several myths surrounding the Ratna Bhandar.

“As seven to eight members of temple management are part of the team, they are busy as the Bahuda Yatra preparations have started, so we couldn't get more time for further checking and shifting of the ornaments. So we decided to fix another date for the shifting of the ornaments and precious stones of the deities,” Judge Rath was quoted as saying.

Arabninda Padhee, the chief administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), said that the jewellery stored in the outer treasury has been shifted to a “ temporary strong room inside the temple premises and later it was sealed in the presence of a magistrate.”

He added, "We entered the outer chamber of the Ratna Bhandar after opening the locks with the keys kept with Gajapati Maharaj, the king of Puri, SJTA and the Bhandar Mekap servitor.”

To mark the occasion, the Chief Minister's Office also issued a statement on X (Formerly Twitter).

ଜୟ ଜଗନ୍ନାଥ



ହେ ମହାପ୍ରଭୁ!



ତୁମେ ଲୀଳାମୟ। ତୁମ ଇଚ୍ଛାରେ ଏ ସାରା ସଂସାର ଆତଯାତ ହେଉଛି। ତୁମେ ଓଡ଼ିଆ ଜାତିର ହୃତ୍‌ ସ୍ପନ୍ଦନ। ଓଡ଼ିଆ ଜାତିର ଅସ୍ମିତା ଓ ସ୍ବାଭିମାନର ଶ୍ରେଷ୍ଠ ପରିଚୟ।



ତୁମ ଇଚ୍ଛାରେ ଓଡ଼ିଆ ଜାତି ଆଜି ତାର ଅସ୍ମିତାର ପରିଚୟକୁ ନେଇ ଆଗକୁ ବଢ଼ିବାକୁ ଉଦ୍ୟମ ଆରମ୍ଭ କରିଛି। ତୁମ ଇଚ୍ଛାରେ ପ୍ରଥମେ ଶ୍ରୀମନ୍ଦିରର ଚାରି… — CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) July 14, 2024

It read, "On the wish of Lord Jagannath, the Odia community, with the identity of 'Odia Asmita', has started making efforts to move forward. On your wish, the four gates of the Jagannath temples were earlier opened. Today, on your wish, the Ratna Bhandar was opened after 46 years for a greater purpose.”