Dhanteras 2019: Leaders, Celebs Pour Dhanteras Wishes On Twitter

Dhanteras, Dhanatrayodashi or Dhanvantari Trayodashi is a Hindu festival in which Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Kuber, the god of wealth, Lord Dhanwantri, who is considered the god of Ayurveda, are worshipped.

All India | Edited by | Updated: October 25, 2019 15:15 IST
Happy Dhanteras 2019: Chhoti Diwali follows Dhanteras festival.


New Delhi: 

From political leaders to sports personalities to celebrities; numerous wishes poured in on Twitter on Dhanteras, considered as the first day of Diwali festival. It is followed by Diwali, Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj. Buying metals like gold, silver or utensils is considered auspicious on this day. It is also called Dhanatrayodashi or Dhanvantari Trayodashi, a Hindu festival in which Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Kuber, the god of wealth, Lord Dhanwantri, who is considered the god of Ayurveda, are worshipped. Dhanteras is observed on the thirteenth lunar day of Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) in the Vikram Sambat Hindu calendar month of Aaswayuja in the Amaavasyanta Luni-Solar calendar.

Dhanteras 2019: Tweets from Leaders and Celebs

BJP MLA Hema Malini tweeted, "Happy Dhanteras to all of you! I pray that you be blessed even beyond your expectations on this day."

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, Yoga guru Ramdev also extended Dhanteras wishes.

Among the celebs, actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra, singer Adnan Sami greeted people on Dhanteras.

Among the sports personalities, cricketers Harbhajan Singh, VVS Laxman, Virendra Sehwag tweeted Dhanteras wishes.

Markets across India are decorated to welcome the festive buyers. This year, shoppers are opting for more made-in-India products instead of going for the Chinese products.

Have a blessed Dhanteras. Happy Dhanteras!



