Dhanteras 2019: Leaders, Celebs Pour Dhanteras Wishes On Twitter

Happy Dhanteras 2019: Chhoti Diwali follows Dhanteras festival.

From political leaders to sports personalities to celebrities; numerous wishes poured in on Twitter on Dhanteras, considered as the first day of Diwali festival. It is followed by Diwali, Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj. Buying metals like gold, silver or utensils is considered auspicious on this day. It is also called Dhanatrayodashi or Dhanvantari Trayodashi, a Hindu festival in which Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Kuber, the god of wealth, Lord Dhanwantri, who is considered the god of Ayurveda, are worshipped. Dhanteras is observed on the thirteenth lunar day of Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) in the Vikram Sambat Hindu calendar month of Aaswayuja in the Amaavasyanta Luni-Solar calendar.

Dhanteras 2019: Tweets from Leaders and Celebs

BJP MLA Hema Malini tweeted, "Happy Dhanteras to all of you! I pray that you be blessed even beyond your expectations on this day."

Happy Dhanteras to all of you! I pray that you be blessed even beyond your expectations on this day???? Happiness & Love to you on this auspicious day! God bless pic.twitter.com/KYFLi0zGvZ — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) October 25, 2019

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, Yoga guru Ramdev also extended Dhanteras wishes.

Greetings and best wishes to beloved people of #Tripura on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras.



May Goddess Laxmi bless you and your family with prosperity and happiness. pic.twitter.com/6lcrpS2Np8 — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) October 25, 2019

Greetings on auspicious occasion of #Dhanteras. May the festival bring happiness & prosperity in everyone's life. Real joy is in sharing & let's all celebrate #FestivalofLights by brightening lives of those who r deprived or sick around us.Light a lamp of goodness this #Deepawalipic.twitter.com/tfCgnexiei — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) October 25, 2019

Dhanteras brings the message of hope, kindness, charity and prosperity. May your life be enriched with divine blessings on this auspicious occasion. #Dhanteraspic.twitter.com/T2HWAJPgYa — Bikram Majithia (@bsmajithia) October 25, 2019

Among the celebs, actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra, singer Adnan Sami greeted people on Dhanteras.

Wishing every a very Happy #Dhanteras!!

Much love & peace always!???????? pic.twitter.com/ynLElLqZ35 — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) October 25, 2019

May Goddess Lakshmi shower Her blessings on you and your loved ones abundantly on this auspicious occasion of Dhanteras. Love and light to all of you!✨❤????

Wishing you all a healthy, happy and bright Diwali and a bountiful New Year ????❤????#HappyDiwali#Dhanteras#धनतेरसpic.twitter.com/1RxvHXQQpS — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) October 25, 2019

Among the sports personalities, cricketers Harbhajan Singh, VVS Laxman, Virendra Sehwag tweeted Dhanteras wishes.

Happy Dhanteras everyone ???????? pic.twitter.com/UNFUxD3gTp — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 25, 2019

This Dhanteras, let's welcome Maa Laxmi by empowering our ???????????????? ???????????????????????? because ???????????????????????????????????? ???????????????????? ???????????? ???????????? ???????????????? ???????????????????????????????? of a prosperous nation #BharatKiLaxmi#धनतेरस#Dhanteraspic.twitter.com/aNPKNowEJj — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) October 25, 2019

May The Blessings Of Lord Kuber And Lord Dhanvantri Shower On You Always.

Happy #Dhanteras , #धनतेरस की शुभकामनाएँ ! pic.twitter.com/nZY27gJqXF — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 25, 2019

Wishing You A Very Happy #Dhanteras. May this Auspicious Day Bring Health, Wealth, Prosperity and Joy Into Your Life. pic.twitter.com/q5ATvGDwpT — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) October 25, 2019

Markets across India are decorated to welcome the festive buyers. This year, shoppers are opting for more made-in-India products instead of going for the Chinese products.

Have a blessed Dhanteras. Happy Dhanteras!

