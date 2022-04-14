Hanuman Jayanti 2022: Date, Time And Significance Of This Festival

Hanuman Jayanti: Hanuman is known as the son of Kesari and Anjana.

Hanuman Jayanti is a Hindu festival during which Devotees across India celebrate Lord Hanuman's birth. According to the Hindu calendar, this festival is held every year in the lunar month of Chaitra. Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated on the day of the full moon in Chaitra. It falls on April 16 this year.

Devotees celebrate this day with great enthusiasm. Hanuman is known as the son of Kesari and Anjana. Lord Hanuman is sometimes also referred to as Pavan Putra.

Date

This year, the full moon day of Chaitra month falls on April 16. Therefore, Hanuman Jayanti will be observed on April 16 this year.

Timings

-- Purnima Tithi starts at 2:25 am on April 16, 2022

-- Purnima Tithi ends at 12:24 am on April 17, 2022

Significance

Hanuman is closely associated with Lord Ram. It is believed that if one wants to receive the blessings of Lord Ram, he has to first devote himself to Hanuman, who is believed to be the greatest devotee of Lord Ram. In Ramayana, Hanuman supported Lord Ram along with his army of Vanar Sena in the battle against Ravan.

Hanuman is also known as an avatar of Lord Shiva. This is because his parents Anjana and Kesari sat in devotion and penance to Lord Shiva before his birth. Ultimately, Lord Shiva was pleased with their prayers and Hanuman was born.

On the day of Hanuman Jayanti, idols of Hanuman are worshipped. Devotees go to temples, chant verses from the Hanuman Chalisa and take part in the aarti, which is also accompanied by mantras and chants. Devotees worship Hanuman to ward off evil from their lives and to be blessed with strength.