Hanuman Jayanti 2021: PM Modi, Others Tweet Hanuman Jayanti Wishes

Hanuman Jayanti 2021: PM Modi, Vice President and others wished people on Hanuman Jayanti today.

Today is Hanuman Jayanti. Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished people on Hanuman Jayanti. ''... I pray that Lord Hanuman continues to bless everyone amid the fight against the Corona pandemic,'' PM Modi tweeted in Hindi. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu urged people to celebrate Hanuman Jayanti at home this year. ''Warm greetings on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. Lord Hanuman symbolises strength, determination and devotion of the highest order. While we take inspiration from these qualities in our current fight against Covid, I appeal to people to celebrate this occasion safely at home,'' Venkaiah Naidu tweeted.   

Amit Shah wrote on the microblogging site, ''May Sankat Mochan Shree Hanuman bless all and empower the people of the country to fight the pandemic.''  

Here's a look at a few nice Hanuman Jayanti wishes:  

On Hanuman Jayanti, devotees fast, recite Hanuman Chalisa and read the Sundar Kaand, which narrates the adventures of Hanuman Ji and his selflessness, strength and devotion to Lord Rama. Devotees believe that reciting the Sundar Kaand and Hanuman Chailisa makes one's life smooth and happy. According to mythology, Lord Hanuman was born during Chaitra Purnima just after sunrise, to Mata Anjana and Kesari.