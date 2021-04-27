Hanuman Jayanti 2021: PM Modi, Others Tweet Hanuman Jayanti Wishes

PM Modi, Vice President, Ministers and others tweet Hanuman Jayanti wishes

Today is Hanuman Jayanti. Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished people on Hanuman Jayanti. ''... I pray that Lord Hanuman continues to bless everyone amid the fight against the Corona pandemic,'' PM Modi tweeted in Hindi. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu urged people to celebrate Hanuman Jayanti at home this year. ''Warm greetings on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. Lord Hanuman symbolises strength, determination and devotion of the highest order. While we take inspiration from these qualities in our current fight against Covid, I appeal to people to celebrate this occasion safely at home,'' Venkaiah Naidu tweeted.

हनुमान जयंती का पावन अवसर भगवान हनुमान की करुणा और समर्पण भाव को याद करने का दिन है। मेरी कामना है कि कोरोना महामारी के खिलाफ जारी लड़ाई में निरंतर उनका आशीर्वाद प्राप्त होता रहे। साथ ही उनके जीवन और आदर्शों से हमेशा प्रेरणा मिलती रहे। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 27, 2021

Warm greetings on the occasion of #HanumanJayanti. Lord Hanuman symbolises strength, determination and devotion of the highest order. While we take inspiration from these qualities in our current fight against COVID, I appeal to people to celebrate this occasion safely at home. pic.twitter.com/Xo4YU4lLB8 — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) April 27, 2021

Amit Shah wrote on the microblogging site, ''May Sankat Mochan Shree Hanuman bless all and empower the people of the country to fight the pandemic.''

'हनुमान जयंती' की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।



संकट मोचन श्री हनुमान सभी के कष्टों को दूर कर आरोग्यता का आशीर्वाद दें और इस महामारी से लड़ने के लिए सभी देशवासियों को शक्ति प्रदान करें।



जय श्री राम! pic.twitter.com/qFMDJDZLTt — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 27, 2021

Here's a look at a few nice Hanuman Jayanti wishes:

#Hanuman ji embodies & represents strength & courage, which we all need in these challenging times, as also devotion, humility and Selflessness. A day to salute the Lord and his qualities. #HanumanJayantipic.twitter.com/g6OKbs1drf — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 27, 2021

Warm greetings and best wishes to all of you on the auspicious occasion of #HanumanJayanti. pic.twitter.com/dtUWzbTleM — Achyuta Samanta (@achyuta_samanta) April 27, 2021

On Hanuman Jayanti, devotees fast, recite Hanuman Chalisa and read the Sundar Kaand, which narrates the adventures of Hanuman Ji and his selflessness, strength and devotion to Lord Rama. Devotees believe that reciting the Sundar Kaand and Hanuman Chailisa makes one's life smooth and happy. According to mythology, Lord Hanuman was born during Chaitra Purnima just after sunrise, to Mata Anjana and Kesari.