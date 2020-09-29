'Hang The Culprits': Bollywood Seeks Justice For Woman Raped In UP

Actor Akshay Kumar has called for the hanging of the rapists.

Several Bollywood celebrities have expressed their outrage on social media over the death of a 20-year-old woman who was gang-raped and tortured by four men in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras two weeks ago.

The woman who had suffered multiple fractures, paralysis and a deep gash in her tongue died this morning in a Delhi hospital.

Actor Akshay Kumar has called for the hanging of the rapists, adding the incident has left him "angry and frustrated".

"When will this stop? Our laws and their enforcement must be so strict that the mere thought of punishment makes rapists shudder with fear!Hang the culprits. Raise ur voice to safeguard daughters and sisters-it's the least we can do (sic)," he tweeted.

Angry & Frustrated!Such brutality in #Hathras gangrape.When will this stop?Our laws & their enforcement must be so strict that the mere thought of punishment makes rapists shudder with fear!Hang the culprits.Raise ur voice to safeguard daughters & sisters-its the least we can do — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 29, 2020

The woman, who belonged to the Scheduled Castes community, was raped on September 14 in her village in Hathras, some 200 km from Delhi. She had been in the ICU in a hospital in Uttar Pradesh until she was moved to Delhi yesterday after her condition showed no signs of improvement.

Echoing a similar sentiment, Riteish Deshmukh said the culprits of the brutal and "horrific" crime should be "hanged in public".

Swara Bhasker said the brutal gang rape was a reminder that there's no limit to monstrosity.

"We have become a sick, inhuman society. Shameful. Saddening," the actor said.

The woman, in her statement to the police, said she was dragged by her dupatta into the fields from a spot where she had been cutting grass with her mother and brother.

"Justice for Hathras victim. Everyone deserves to live with dignity. Punish the perpetrators," Richa Chadha wrote

#JusticeForHathrasVictim 🏹 everyone deserves to live with dignity. Punish the perpetrators. — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) September 29, 2020

Farhan Akhtar posted a heartbreak emoji and said it was a "sad, sad day". "How much longer can this be allowed to go on," he wrote.

💔 Sad sad day. How much longer can this be allowed to go on .. #Hathras — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) September 29, 2020

Actor Yami Gautam said it was disgusting that women are subjected to endless brutality.

"Tried really hard to gather my thoughts before expressing my sorrow, anger and disgust. It''s 2020 and still so many Nirbhayas have to give their lives.

"Can't imagine the pain she must have endured and her family. Praying for severe punishment and justice," she wrote.

The savage assault has been compared by many to the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape.

The four accused, who have already been arrested, will now also be charged with murder.