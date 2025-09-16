Hands Tied, Andhra Woman Assaulted By Husband With Belt, Kicks

A man in Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam district tied his wife's hands and beat her up relentessly, ignoring all attempted interventions by neighbours.

A video of the incident showed the man Guruntham beating up his wife with a belt and then kicking her, even as she shrieked, jumped and convulsed in pain.

Witnesses said the man appeared to take "sadistic pleasure" while beating up his wife.He ignored neighbours who tried to stop him and continued the brutal assault.

The woman, who has three daughters and a son with Gurunatham, has been working at a local bakery to support their children. The man allegedly lives in Hyderabad with another woman.

Locals said Gurunatham frequently returns to the village and subjects his wife to severe harassment, demanding the money she earns.