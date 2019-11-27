Give Papers To Unauthorised Colony Residents Before Polls: Arvind Kejriwal To Centre

Arvind Kejriwal demanded papers to all residents before polls.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal demanded on Wednesday that Centre gives housing registration papers to all residents of unauthorised colonies before the assembly elections in the city due early next year.

Mr Kejriwal told a press conference that he has got to know the BJP-led Central government is planning to give housing registration papers to around 100 or 500 people before the polls.

He also demanded that the registration papers be given to residents of these colonies within three days of filing application for the same.

