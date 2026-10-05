'Half-Bald' Punishment For 82 Students At Maharashtra Ashram School Sparks Outrage

A shocking incident has been reported from Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, where around 82 students at a government-run ashram school were allegedly given half-bald haircuts as a punishment for playing while waiting to get their hair cut. The incident took place at a government secondary ashram school in Jambhulghat in Chimur taluka on Saturday. According to reports, some students were playing while a haircut session was underway. Their behaviour angered the school superintendent, who allegedly instructed the barber to cut only half of their hair.

The unusual punishment came to light after pictures of the students with uneven, half-shaved hairstyles emerged, triggering anger among parents.

Notably, the school had arranged for students to get haircuts on Saturday. Some children were playing during the session, which allegedly upset the superintendent. The superintendent then ordered the barber to give the students half-bald haircuts as a disciplinary measure. A trimmer was reportedly used to shave off portions of the students' hair, leaving them with uneven hairstyles.

The incident sparked concern among parents after photographs of the students surfaced.

Following the emergence of the pictures, officials from a higher office reportedly contacted the school and directed that the students' hair be made uniform.

The haircuts were then carried out again late at night. According to reports, the process began around 11 pm while some students were preparing to sleep and continued until around 4 am on Sunday.

Superintendent issued show-cause notice

School superintendent Prashant Meshram has reportedly defended the decision, saying it was taken in the interest of the students and that there was no wrong intention behind it. He said that the students had not been able to get regular haircuts for some time because of the rains and that some were also not maintaining proper hair hygiene.

However, school principal Prashant Giri has issued a show-cause notice to the superintendent over the incident.

Parents, meanwhile, have demanded a detailed and impartial investigation. They have said the matter should not end with a show-cause notice and are seeking strict action against anyone found responsible.

(With inputs from Abhishek Bhatlalliwar)