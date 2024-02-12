Will Build Police Station On Land Freed From Encroachment: Pushkar Dhami

Pushkar Singh Dhami said the state government will not tolerate acts of violence (File)

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday said a police station would come up on the land freed from encroachment in Haldwani's Banbhoolpura, where violence erupted last week after authorities razed an "illegally built" madrasa.

Additional paramilitary forces were deployed today in the area and the situation is "normal and under control", officials said, adding that curfew restrictions are now limited to only the Banbhoolpura area.

In the February 8 riots, police personnel and municipal corporation workers were attacked and a police station was set on fire.

Referring to the Haldwani violence, the Chief Minister said the manner in which police personnel and journalists were "attacked by unruly elements cannot be condemned enough".

Six people, including five alleged rioters, were killed while 60 were injured in the violence during the demolition of the madrasa and an adjoining structure used for prayers.

Mr Dhami said several acres of encroached land were freed during the demolition drive in the 'Malik ka Bagicha' area of Banbhoolpura. "Today, I announce from the holy banks of Mother Ganga that a police station will be built at that place."

The Chief Minister reiterated that the government will not tolerate such acts of violence and the police are constantly working to arrest those involved in the violence.

"The law is taking its course. Whoever was behind this conspiracy will soon be brought before the public," he added.

The police have so far arrested 30 people on charges of inciting violence during the demolition drive.

Meanwhile, Nainital District Magistrate Vandana Singh said 120 arms licences have been cancelled in Banbhoolpura.

"Every effort is being made to maintain peace in Haldwani," Ms Singh said, adding that the situation in all areas of Haldwani, including Banbhoolpura, is now "normal and under control".

Nainital Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Prahlad Meena said additional companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed at sensitive places in Banbhoolpura and the police are trying to trace those who took part in the rioting.

Over 1,000 security personnel were already deployed in the area.

The curfew has been lifted in the rest of Haldwani except the Banbhoolpura area, after which the administration has started streamlining the essential services, the officials said.

"Buses, trains and other essential services have been started in Haldwani. Schools and markets have opened. The restrictions are limited to Banbhoolpura," the district magistrate said.

Mr Meena said essential commodities are being supplied to the residents of the curfew-hit area and more facilities will also be provided to them soon.

Banbhoolpura Primary Health Centre and the medical stores in the area have been opened and gas cylinders are also being supplied to the residents, he said.

General manager of Kumaon Mandal Development Corporation AP Vajpayee said gas cylinders are also being distributed in other curfew-affected areas like Kidwai Nagar, Indira Nagar, and Nai Basti.

Vendors of vegetables, milk, and other essential items are being allowed in the area, he said.

