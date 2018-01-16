Haj Subsidy Withdrawn, Government Says Muslims Didn't Benefit From It The decision comes days after the government allowed Muslim women above the age of 45 to go on haj without a male guardian, in a group of at least four.

Share EMAIL PRINT Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said 1,75,000 pilgrims, the highest ever, would go on Haj this year New Delhi: Subsidy for Haj pilgrims will be scrapped this year, the government said today. "We believe in empowerment without appeasement," said Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, who is Minister for Minority Affairs.



The minister said 1,75,000 pilgrims, the highest ever, would go on Haj this year.



"Muslims didn't benefit from it. Development with dignity is what we believe in. The subsidy will be used for educating girls," Mr Naqvi said.



The decision comes days after the government allowed Muslim women above the age of 45 to go on haj without a male guardian, in a group of at least four.



The Ministry of Minority Affairs had asked a panel to review the Haj policy and suggest a framework for a new policy for 2018-22.



