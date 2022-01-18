Had Lots Of Fight With Brother Rahul In Childhood: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra did a Facebook livestream on Tuesday.

She had lots of fights with her brother Rahul Gandhi in childhood and a great democracy exists in her family where everyone contributes to decision-making, said Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during a Facebook live on Tuesday.

Responding to questions during the interaction, she said that after the assassination of her grandmother, she had her education at home.

"In this phase of loneliness, we (she and Rahul Gandhi) had lots of fights and friendships. If any outsider came and fought, we used to fight as a team," she said.

Answering another question, she said there is "bhayanak loktantra (deep democracy)" in her family with all members contributing to decision-making on big as well as small matters.

Referring to her children seeking help in their assignments, she said she helps their friends as well.

