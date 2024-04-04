Hackers Claim To Have Breached Delhi Traffic Police Website

The Delhi Police has launched a probe (Representational)

The Delhi Police is investigating a suspected data breach after a hacker group claimed to have gained access to the traffic police website, it said today.

According to information, hackers' group 'KillSec' posted messages on its Telegram channel claiming to have gained access to the Delhi Traffic Police website, the police said. The group also claimed they can change the status of pending challans to "paid", they added.

According to the message, the group offered violators a chance to change the status of their pending challans if they shared relevant information, including the reference number of their tickets, they added.

In a second message, the group claimed to have breached the Delhi Police website and exported all data they could except for pictures, the police said.

The traffic police website is hosted and managed by the National Informatics Centre which has been made aware of the issue, they said.

The National Informatics Centre is examining the records. At this point, it is not possible to determine with certainty whether the site was compromised since the matter is still in the early stages of investigation, the police added.

