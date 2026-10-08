Delhi Liquor Shops To Stay Shut Tomorrow And Day After Amid Opposition Protests

Liquor shops across Delhi will remain closed on Friday and Saturday after the city government ordered a two-day shutdown, citing the "prevailing situation" in the national capital and inputs from Delhi Police.

The order, issued by the Delhi government's Excise Department on Thursday, comes as the city braces for another round of protests demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

According to the circular, retail liquor shops covered under specified licences will remain completely shut on October 9 and 10 as a precautionary measure to maintain public order.

The department said the decision was taken "in view of the prevailing situation and inputs received from Delhi Police".

The directive means the affected liquor shops will not open for business on either day. Unlike earlier restrictions that required shops to close a few hours early, the latest order calls for a complete shutdown for two consecutive days.

Delhi On Alert Ahead Of October 10 Protest

The closure comes amid heightened security preparations across Delhi, where the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), a youth-led movement, has announced a protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday.

The protesters are demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The proposed demonstration follows days of protests by Opposition parties, including the Congress, over allegations of electoral-roll manipulation. The Election Commission and the BJP have denied wrongdoing.

The protests have also seen several Opposition leaders, including Congress' Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, being detained and later released during demonstrations in the capital earlier this week.

Delhi Police have denied permission for Saturday's proposed gathering at Jantar Mantar, citing law-and-order concerns.

Security has meanwhile been stepped up across the capital, with the Union Home Ministry approving the deployment of 221 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), involving around 23,000 personnel, between October 8 and 12.

Around 20,000 Delhi Police personnel are also being mobilised. Barricading, CCTV surveillance and tighter checks at Delhi's borders are among the measures being planned, while neighbouring Uttar Pradesh and Haryana have been asked to remain alert.

This is not the first time liquor sales have faced restrictions in Delhi amid concerns over public order.

In July, liquor shops were directed to close by 8 pm instead of the usual 10 pm following police inputs during student-led protests in the capital.

The latest direction, however, goes a step further by ordering a complete two-day closure instead of reduced operating hours.