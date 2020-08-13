Singer Zubeen Garg Says Threatened, Abused By Group In Guwahati, Case Filed

Zubeen Garg is one of the most famous singers in the state

Renowned singer Zubeen Garg today alleged he was threatened and verbally abused by unknown people on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday and filed a First Information Report (FIR) in the matter this afternoon at Dispur police station in Assam.

Zubeen Garg, who was one of the strongest voices in the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act in the state, recently earned a few haters after he was declared as Assam Agriculture Ministry's brand ambassador.

In the FIR, he said that the accused, at least six in number, overtook his car while he was returning home from a studio at around 12.40 am Thursday. Mr Garg was accompanied by his driver and two security officers provided by the state government.

At least six people with beer bottles in their hand were in the car - a white Maruti Ciaz, the FIR stated. Mr Garg has mentioned the registration number of the car in his complaint.

"They (the accused) used abusive language and made derogatory remarks against me. They had beer bottles in their hands. They used unparliamentary words when I tried to defend myself," he said in the FIR.

The six people were drunk and they also "manhandled" Mr Garg with beer bottles, he added in his complaint, PTI reported.

Mr Garg is one of the most famous singers in the state and has sung a number of Hindi, Bengali and Assamese songs.

Commenting on the incident, Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told news agency PTI, "We condemn the attack. We have instructed the police commissioner to take necessary action."

"Investigation is on and with all the details provided, we will soon arrest the culprits," Guwahati police commissioner MP Gupta said.

When asked if the singer violated COVID-19 protocol by travelling during curfew hours, Mr Gupta told PTI that it will be investigated as well.

"We look into that also. We will see if he had any permission to travel during curfew hours."

Curfew from 6 pm to 6 am is imposed across Assam along with full lockdown on Saturday and Sunday to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

(With inputs from PTI)