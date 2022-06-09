Guwahati AIIMS Doctor Dies After Falling From Hospital Building: Police

The police is investigating whether the incident was accident or suicide. (Representational)

A doctor died after falling from the seventh floor of the under construction All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Kamrup district of Assam on Wednesday, police said.

Workers engaged in the construction work heard a loud thud and rushed to the spot, where they found the doctor lying in a pool of blood, the police said.

The doctor, who was called Phalgu Pratim Das, was rushed to a nearby private hospital and died there, the police said.

"As per preliminary investigation, the doctor fell from the seventh floor of the building. Whether it was an accident or suicide, we will know after a probe," an official said.

Though AIIMS has not been officially opened to the public yet, classes have begun at the institute, which is located at Changsari, about 25.5 km from Guwahati.

