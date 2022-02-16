Guru Ravidas Jayanti: PM, Other Leaders Pay Tribute To Guru Ravidas

Guru Ravidas Jayanti: Guru Ravidas Jayanti is the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the people of India on Wednesday on the birth anniversary of Bhakti movement poet-saint Guru Ravidas, who worked religiously to reform the society and remove biases of the caste system. President Kovind said the great saint Guru Ravidas tirelessly sent out the message of equality and affection and against discrimination. “Let us all walk on the path shown by Guru Ravidas Ji, to contribute to build a society that is based on parity, harmony, and coordination,” he tweeted in Hindi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Guru Ravidas Vishram Dham temple in Delhi and offered prayers to the saint. There, he joined other devotees in the ‘Shabad Kirtan'. In a tweet shared by the prime minister, he can be seen performing the ‘aarti' at the temple. He also wished “Happy Ravidas Jayanti” to all Indians.

News agency ANI also tweeted a video of the Prime Minister taking part in “Shabad Kirtan” at Guru Ravidas Vishram Dham Mandir in Delhi's Karol Bagh. The video's source was DD.

Several other leaders also tweeted their messages on Ravidas Jayanti.

Home Minister Amit Shah said Guru Ravidas dedicated himself to uniting the society by considering everyone as equal. “Under the leadership of @narendramodi ji, the central government is working continuously to realise the ideas of Saint Ravidas Ji and make every section of society a partner in development to raise their standard of living.”

“On the occasion of his birth anniversary, I remember and bow to one of the most respected saints of the land of India, Sant Ravidas. He inspired harmony, generosity and equanimity in the society. His ideas are still very relevant today,” Defence Minister Rajnath Singh wrote.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi tweeted, “On the occasion of Sri Guru Ravidas Jayanti, paid obeisance at Sant Shiromani Guru Ravidas Janam Asthan mandir in Varanasi. Let us imbibe his teachings of love, compassion, mutual tolerance and oneness of mankind.”

Guru Ravidas Jayanti is the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas, celebrated mostly in north India, including Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Chandigarh. It is celebrated on Magh Poornima, which is the full moon day in the month of Magh. This year, it is on February 16.