PM Offers Prayers At Ravidas Temple, Posts Video of 'Very Special Moments'

President Ram Nath Kovind wished countrymen on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti on Wednesday. In a message posted on Twitter, President Kovind urged the people of the country to contribute towards building a society based on equality and harmony by following the path shown by the saint.

“Heartiest greetings to all the countrymen on Guru Ravidas Jayanti. The great saint Guru Ravidas ji gave the message of treating mutual love and equality without any discrimination. Let us all contribute towards building a society based on equality, harmony and coordination by following the path shown by Guru Ravidas ji,” he tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at Guru Ravidas Vishram Dham Mandir in Delhi's Karol Bagh. He also interacted with the devotees and participated in the 'Shabad Kirtan' in the temple. In the message posted on visitors' book, the Prime Minister said Guru Ravidas' life was an inspiration.

The Prime Minister also posted on Twitter a video of “very special moments” at the temple.

Very special moments at the Shri Guru Ravidas Vishram Dham Mandir in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/PM2k0LxpBg — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 16, 2022

The Delhi government has declared holiday on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti. According to the Aam Aadmi party (AAP) government order, all government offices, schools and colleges will remain closed in the national capital.

Guru Ravidas was a Bhakti movement saint during the 15th and 16th century and his hymns are included in the Guru Granth Sahib. He is considered the founder of the 21st-century Ravidassia religion.

Ravidas Jayanti is celebrated on Magh Purnima, which is the full moon day of the Magh month as per the Hindu calendar.

The exact date of the birth of Guru Ravidas is not known but it is widely believed that he was born in 1377 C.E in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

Guru Ravidas advocated for equality and dignity for all, irrespective of their caste. He promoted gender parity and opposed the division of society based on gender or caste. Some say he was also the spiritual guide of another prominent Bhakti movement poet - Meera Bai.

The mystic poet enjoys a nationwide following.