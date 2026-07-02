Gun, Bullet Found In Metro Passenger's Bag At Delhi's Mandi House

Two men from Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly were apprehended by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel at the Mandi House metro station in New Delhi on Thursday after a country-made pistol and a live cartridge was recovered from their bag.

Rajveer and Gaurav, both Bareilly residents, were detained after the dangerous items were recovered from one of their bags. It was unclear which person between them owned the bag, and an interrogation of the two is underway.

Officials said that suspicious items were detected during X-ray screening at the metro station at around 10:11 am on the day. This was part of routine security checks and frisking at Delhi Metro stations.

Subsequently, CISF personnel conducted a thorough search on the passengers and their belongings, and found the country-made gun and the live cartridge from their possession.

After the discovery of the weapons, the passengers were detained immediately by the CISF. The Delhi Metro Rail Police was also informed about the incident, who arrived at the metro station and took custody of the accused. The weapons were also recovered, and further action was initiated.

Later, the Delhi Police Special Cell and the Crime Team also arrived at the location, inspected the scene, and began investigating the matter.

The police are currently trying to ascertain the motive behind the accused attempting to enter the metro with the weapon and how he had acquired it.

Further investigation into the case is underway.