Man Arrested For Masturbating In Front Of Woman At Delhi Metro Station

The incident was caught on CCTV cameras at the Mandi House Metro station (Representational)

A 23-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly masturbating in front of a woman on the platform of a Delhi Metro station.

The accused, identified as Shivam Sharma, works in the marketing department of a pharmaceutical company, the police said.

On August 7, the woman approached the CISF, in charge of manning the country's Metro stations, at central Delhi's Mandi House, where the alleged incident happened.

According to her complaint, she boarded a Metro from the Tughlaqabad station to Mandi House, where she was waiting for a friend. Sharma, standing on the opposite platform, allegedly started masturbating in front of her.

The woman went to the CISF and narrated the entire incident. But before they could arrive to catch Sharma, he boarded a train and escaped.

Based on her complaint, the police registered a case at the Pragati Maidan Metro station and started an investigation.

The incident was captured by the CCTV cameras at the Mandi House station. Scanning footage from the cameras inside the Metro stations, the police found that the accused deboarded at the Nangloi station and traced him to Delhi's Begumpur, and arrested him.

"The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) views such issues with great seriousness. In this case, all necessary assistance was extended to the police, which led to the arrest of the accused," DMRC official Anuj Dayal said.

"After receiving the complaint on social media, we immediately contacted the complainant and collected all necessary details. Through CCTV footage the location of the person and his entry to the station was established. It could be traced that he had booked the ticket online and his phone number was also found. All details were shared with the police who took prompt action and arrested the man today," Mr Dayal said.