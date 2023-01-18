Man Jumps In Front Of Train At Delhi Metro's Mandi House Station, Dies

The injured man was taken to a hospital nearby where he was declared brought dead.

A 26-year-old man died after allegedly jumping in front of a train at the Mandi House metro station in central Delhi on Wednesday, police said.

The man has been identified as Ravi, a resident of Poornia in Bihar, they said, adding that no suicide note has been recovered from him.

A senior police officer said a call was received at around 2:30 pm stating that a man had jumped in front of train at Mandi House metro station.

The injured man was taken to a hospital nearby where he was declared brought dead, he said.



