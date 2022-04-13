UP Teacher Arrested For Possessing Country-Made Pistol

She was in Mainpuri yesterday because of some work

A woman was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri yesterday for possessing a country-made pistol, police said today.

Officials said the accused, identified as Karishma Singh Yadav, is employed as a teacher in a school in Ferozabad. "She was in Mainpuri yesterday because of some work," they added.

A senior police official said they received a tip-off about the movement of a woman with a weapon in the Kotwali area of the city. "We then traced the woman and confronted her," he said.

A video of the incident, which has gone viral on social media, shows a female constable frisking her and taking out a 315 bore country-made pistol from the pocket of the blue-coloured jeans she was wearing.

Ms Yadav was immediately taken into custody and a case has been filed against her under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, police said.

Ajay Kumar, Superintendent of Police, Mainpuri said officials are interrogating her to know why was she carrying the weapon.