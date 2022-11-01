Gujarat Bridge Collapse Due To Massive Corruption, Claims Arvind Kejriwal

The suspension bridge on Machchhu river in Gujarat's Morbi collapsed on Sunday, killing 134 people

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today said the Morbi bridge collapse in Gujarat was a result of massive corruption and prayed for those who lost their lives in the incident.

The suspension bridge on the Machchhu river in Gujarat's Morbi city collapsed on Sunday evening, killing 134 people, a senior police official had said.

He also demanded that the Gujarat government should resign in the wake of such a big incident and the assembly polls be held immediately.

"The Morbi bridge collapse was a result of massive corruption and I pray for the victims. Why was a watchmaking company which had no experience of bridge construction allowed to do so?" he said during a press conference.

"Was it due to contracts being given to friends and relatives?" asked Mr Kejriwal.

The AAP chief also said that the BJP is struggling in Gujarat because the Aam Aadmi Party is there to challenge it in the upcoming polls.



