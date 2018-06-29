Gujarat's Dahod Top On NITI Aayog Delta Ranking

Amitabh Kant said that out of 115 aspirational districts, only 108 participated (File)

Gujarat's Dahod district topped the first Delta ranking released today by NITI Aayog that captures incremental improvements of aspirational districts on health, education and other development parameters.

Other districts that have shown marked improvement on five developmental parameters in the months of April and May 2018 are West Sikkim (Sikkim), Ramanathapuram (Tamil Nadu), Vizianagaram (Andhra Pradesh), YSR Kadapa district (Andhra Pradesh).

While among the worst performer districts are Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir), Begusarai (Bihar), Ranchi (Jharkhand), Simdega (Jharkhand), Khagadia (Bihar), NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said today while releasing the first Delta ranking (incremental progress) for the aspirational districts.

Transformation of Aspirational District's programme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi this year and it is aimed at quickly and effectively transforming some of the most underdeveloped districts of the country.

Mr Kant said that out of 115 aspirational districts, only 108 participated in the first Delta ranking.

While 3 districts of West Bengal did not participate in the ranking, Odisha and Kerala sent their entries late and hence they could not be included in the ranking exercise.

NITI Aayog's first Delta ranking (incremental progress) for the Aspirational Districts was based on self-reported data of districts between March 31, 2018 to May 31, 2018, across five developmental areas of health and nutrition, education, agriculture and water resources, financial inclusion and skill development and basic infrastructure.

Asifabad district of Telangana, which was ranked 100 in baseline ranking released in March this year, made significant improvements in past two months and stood at 15 in Delta ranking.

After several rounds of consultations with various stakeholders, 49 key performance indicators have been chosen to measure progress of the districts.

Districts are prodded and encouraged to first catch up with the best district within their state, and subsequently aspire to become one of the best in the country, by competing with, and learning from others in the spirit of competitive and cooperative federalism.