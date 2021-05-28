Gujarat YouTuber Arrested For Posting Doctored Videos Of Vijay Rupani: Police

A "doctored video" of Vijay Rupani was shared by the accused, the police said (File)

A 22-year-old man from a village in Gujarat's Porbandar has been arrested for allegedly trying to harm Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani's reputation by creating and uploading a "doctored video", using a part of the chief minister's recent speech, the police said today.

Vivek Parmar was on Thursday arrested under relevant section of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) that deals with forgery for the purpose of harming reputation, police officer AS Agravat said.

Investigations have revealed that Vivek Parmar, a Commerce graduate, shared funny videos at regular intervals on his YouTube and Facebook accounts, he said.

The police recently came across a "doctored video" of the chief minister, which the accused had shared on his Facebook account, he said.

"Parmar is accused of creating and circulating an indecent doctored video clip using some portion of the chief minister's original speech with an intention to harm the latter's reputation and position," the official said, quoting the FIR.

The "indecent doctored video" has since been removed from Parmar's Facebook and YouTube profiles, he said.

The accused had allegedly used Vijay Rupani's recent address to the media on Cyclone Tauktae.

Two weeks ago, a disc jockey (DJ) was arrested in Vadodara on charges of making a spoof video of Vijay Rupani by using the latter's old speech on potatoes.